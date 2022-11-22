Letter: Americans must demand rule by better angles

Lincoln’s first inaugural address reviews the antagonisms rending America in 1861. The address concludes with one of the most affecting passages in political literature: “I am loath to close. We are not enemies but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion has strained, it must not break our bonds of affection ….” Lincoln ends with an assurance that Americans will eventually unite “when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.” Where are these “better angels” in a democracy?

We may get an idea by considering the difference between opponents and enemies. Democracy cannot function without oppositions. Its bedrock assumption is that progress must devolve within a free peoples’ struggle to identify and fulfill options. This competition requires a collegial setting governed by rules understood and agreed upon by opponents, themselves duty-bound to sustain their setting.

When such grounds of opposition are demolished, however, only enemies remain. Enemies cannot be committed to a rule-made environment, for they conceive no options other than dominating or being dominated. Among enemies, ideology is repeated not discussed. Among enemies, all issues evaporate except one: “Are you for or against me?” Democratic opposition offers invitations; authoritarian enmity demands submission.

Given the enmities corrupting us today, what now warrants Lincolnesque optimism? Consider a vigorously competitive PGA golfer addressing a ball nestled within some rough. He steps near the ball, and it rolls an inch. He gains no advantage from the movement; his livelihood depends on his score. Yet to fulfill both his honor and his duty to sustain the game, the young man calls for a referee to judge the movement and assess a stroke. He is a better angel.

Americans are challenged to ensure that Congress, a city council, a school board foster the spirit of that golfer.

C.B. Dilworth

Greenville