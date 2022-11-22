31 Gold Bracelets You'll Want to Wear Everyday

When it comes to everyday jewelry, bracelets are the accessory. Rock a simple chain or stack a few up your wrist for a cool look. Either way, a delicate bracelet or bold bangle or cuff adds a touch of glam to an otherwise drab weekday.

And gold bracelets make an even nicer statement, as they shimmer, shine and seamlessly enhance any ensemble.

“A delicate bracelet can subtly shine on its own or layer seamlessly together to tell a story over time," Sriya Karumanchi, director of marketing and communications at Catbird, tells Parade of the power of a simple bracelet. (Catbird is known to weld bracelets permanently onto patrons, too. It's called getting "zapped.")

"That’s our intention with the Catbird Collection," Karumanchi said, "crafting fine jewelry to be worn and enjoyed every day, unfussy luxury."

She adds, "We especially love a stack playing with different chain textures, charms and recycled diamonds.”

TikTok influencer Kristina Kacheeva demonstrates how to create a gorgeous stack in the video below.

To get started, here are 31 gold bracelets that can be worn every day — on their own or layered together for added interest—at all price points.

The Best Everyday Gold Bracelets for Women

1. Chunky Chain Bracelet, $295 at Stone and Strand

This chain bracelet is designed for everyday wear. Made of 14k solid yellow gold, the bracelet looks wonderful on it's own or layered with others. Chunky Chain Bracelet, $295 at Stone and Strand

2. Laura Lombardi Carla Chunky-Chain Bracelet, $95 at Farfetch

Another nice option, this chunky bracelet by Laura Lombardi is crafted from 14k gold-platted brass and features a round-link chain for an unexpected profile. Laura Lombardi Carla Chunky-Chain Bracelet, $95 at Farfetch

3. Malin Gemstone Bracelet, $65 at Linjer

A delicate beauty, this gemstone bracelet from Linjer features a hand-set white topaz jewel and a sliding bead so you can adjust it to fit your wrist. Made of recycled gold and silver, and gold vermeil, it's perfectly dainty piece. Malin Gemstone Bracelet, $65 at Linjer

4. Tory Burch Miller Cut-Out Logo Bracelet, $85 at Farfetch

This gold-tone bracelet is characterized by the double T Tory Burch logo, which is embellished with crystals. It sits delicately on the wrist and is made of gold-plated metal. Tory Burch Miller Cut-Out Logo Bracelet, $85 at Farfetch

5. 1976 Bracelet, $144 at Catbird

A modern take on a 70s style, this dainty chain bracelet shines with its 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold finish. Simple and chic. 1976 Bracelet, $144 at Catbird

6. Dainty Rally Tennis Bracelet, $850 at Stone and Strand

Made of real gold and ethically sourced diamonds, this stunning tennis bracelet won't tarnish or flake. Wear it on it's own or in a stack and shimmer like the goddess you are. Dainty Rally Tennis Bracelet, $850 at Stone and Strand

7. Double Curb Chain Bracelet, $78 at Mejuri

Thick and luxurious feeling, this bracelet is made of gold vermeil, an 18k layer over sterling silver, and gives you the look of gold jewelry at a fraction of the price. Double Curb Chain Bracelet, $78 at Mejuri

8. Stone Gold Bracelet, $33.37+ on Etsy

This lovely and simple gold-filled bracelet from Etsy shop Petite Vagabonde features natural stones of your choice. A minimalist look yet feels customized and special. Stone Gold Bracelet, $33.37+ on Etsy

9. Diamond Drizzle Bracelet, $295 at Stone and Strand

Made of 10k yellow gold with hand-picked and ethically sourced white diamonds, this bracelet is truly swoon-worthy. Diamond Drizzle Bracelet, $295 at Stone and Strand

10. Linear Solo Friendship Diamond Bracelet, $150 at Monica Vinader

This 18k gold vermeil and diamond bracelet is great for everyday wear. The finish is five times thicker than average gold plating, and far more durable, making it a lovely, solid piece. Linear Solo Friendship Diamond Bracelet, $150 at Monica Vinader

11. Tiffany Lock Bangle in Gold, $6,800 at Tiffany and Co.

Splurge worthy, the new Tiffany Lock bangle is expertly crafted in 18k yellow gold and makes a statement about the personal bonds in our lives. It features an innovative clasp that echoes the functionality of a padlock, an important motif from The Tiffany Archives. Tiffany Lock Bangle in Gold, $6,800 at Tiffany and Co.

12. Bezel Solitaire Bracelet, $350 at Vrai

The Bezel Solitaire Bracelet is a lovely addition to your jewelry collection. It combines vintage-inspired detail and modern appeal together for a look that’s timelessly elegant. A 14k solid gold bezel setting and matching chain bounces light in every direction. Bezel Solitaire Bracelet, $350 at Vrai

13. Sparkler Diamond Fizz Bracelet, $338 at Catbird

This Catbird bracelet is a classic sparkler! Set with an effervescent, recycled diamond, the bracelet is constructed with a 100% recycled solid 14k gold chain and recycled diamonds. Sparkler Diamond Fizz Bracelet, $338 at Catbird

14. Handmaid Eternity Circle Bracelet, $30+ on Etsy

Life comes full circle and so does this bracelet, handmade in 14K gold fill by Etsy shop Luckee Luv Studio. It's eye catching with an open circle charm on a delicate gold chain. Handmaid Eternity Circle Bracelet, $30+ on Etsy

15. Alighieri Gold-Plated The Inferno Bangle, $485 at Farfetch

An interesting bangle adds pizazz to an everyday look. The Inferno from Alighieri is inspired by poet Dante's poem of the same name. It's handcrafted from 24kt gold-plated gold in a curved silhouette, and has a hammered effect for an antique feel. Alighieri Gold-Plated The Inferno Bangle, $485 at Farfetch

16. Melissa Joy Manning Herkimer Diamond Bracelet, $400 at Net-a-Porter

This stunning Herkimer diamond bracelet is made of recycled 14k gold. It has a delicate chain and features a 2.77 carat diamond at the center. Melissa Joy Manning Herkimer Diamond Bracelet, $400 at Net-a-Porter

17. Swimming Pool Bracelet, $248 at Catbird

This simple, sophisticated bracelet is the perfect accessory to pair with a stack or other pieces of jewelry. You can indeed wear your Swimming Pool bracelet in a swimming pool — that is the benefit of solid 14k gold. Put it on, never take it off! Swimming Pool Bracelet, $248 at Catbird

18. Wavy Bangle Bracelet, $34 at Anthropologie

Another everyday bangle, this wavy bracelet from Anthropologie has a gold finish and adds interest to your wrist stack. Wavy Bangle Bracelet, $34 at Anthropologie

19. Vermeil Bangle, $128 at Mejuri

This light and delicate bangle can be paired with other bracelets or worn on its own. It is made in gold vermeil, a thick 18k gold layer on sterling silver, which lasts longer and adds a beautiful shine. Vermeil Bangle, $128 at Mejuri

20. Theodora C. Crystal & Gold-Plated Bracelet, $167 at Matches Fashion

This Theodora C. chain bracelet is crafted from gold-plated sterling silver and taps into the designer's understated aesthetic with a series of charms, each set with cubic zirconia. Theodora C. Crystal & Gold-Plated Bracelet, $167 at Matches Fashion

21. Stone Link Bracelet, $24 at Anthropologie

This affordable yet luxurious looking bracelet is made of gold-plated brass and cubic zirconia. It shimmers on its own, or bedazzles up a layer of bracelets. Stone Link Bracelet, $24 at Anthropologie

22. Buckle Bracelet in 18k Yellow Gold with Pavé Diamonds, $1,600-$1,650 at David Yurman

The cable bracelet is David Yurman’s artistic signature, which initially hand-twisted from 50 feet of wire. This twisted helix is made of 18k yellow gold and includes 0.06 total carat weight of pavé diamonds. Buckle Bracelet in 18k Yellow Gold with Pavé Diamonds, $1,600-$1,650 at David Yurman

23. Bar Bracelet, $30+ on Etsy

This delicate bar bracelet is made of high quality 925 Sterling Silver plated in gold or 14K solid gold. It is crafted by Etsy shop Carosis Jewelry and can be personalized as a gift.

24. Lover's Bracelet, $348 at Catbird

Made with 100% recycled solid 14k gold, the Lover's Bracelet is a weightier chain with just the right amount of shimmer. It's dainty yet sturdy. It will be an everyday accessory. Lover's Bracelet, $348 at Catbird

25. Everyday Bracelet, $48 at Uncommon James

You know a bracelet is made for every single day when it's called the Everyday Bracelet. It's a delicate chain with stationary beads and is made of 14k gold-plated brass. Everyday Bracelet, $48 at Uncommon James

26. Mini Lily Diamond Bracelet, $37 at Etsy

The Mini Lily Diamond Bracelet is a minimalist stunner. It features evenly spaced, tiny CZ diamond gemstones that are strung along a simple chain. The bracelet is perfect for day or night. Made of high quality solid 925 Sterling Silver in an 18k gold finish. Mini Lily Diamond Bracelet, $37 at Etsy

27. Little Disco Bracelet, $148 at Catbird

Another Catbird selection, the Little Disco Bracelet is a shiny joy. It brings some glam to a stack, but it's also quite happy on its own. Its 14 yellow gold chain has a design that mimics tiny disco balls. Little Disco Bracelet, $148 at Catbird

28. Diamond Bar Bracelet, $490 at Brilliant Earth

A contemporary bracelet, this Brilliant Earth creation features an elegant bar that rests gracefully along a classic cable chain adorned with a diamond accent. Diamond Bar Bracelet, $490 at Brilliant Earth

29. Petite Diamond Fizz Bracelet, $198 at Catbird

An extremely delicate bracelet, like the Diamond Fizz, the Petite Diamond Fizz sparkles day in and day out but on a smaller scale. It is made with a 100% recycled solid 14k gold chain and recycled diamonds. Petite Diamond Fizz Bracelet, $198 at Catbird

30. Memory Bracelet, $495 at Kimaï

A personalized wonder, the Memory Bracelet is a delicate string connecting two lab-created diamonds and an 18K gold disc. Add a special inscription to put your unique stamp on this gold chain. Memory Bracelet, $495 at Kimaï

31. Set of Two Delicate Hammered Bracelets, $48 at Anthropologie

Shiny and bold, these hammered bangles are made of 14k gold-plated brass and will make a statement paired together, separate or added to a stack of bracelets. Set of Two Delicate Hammered Bracelets, $48 at Anthropologie