ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

J.Crew’s Bestselling Parka Is 50% Off, and if It’s Anything Like Last Year, Colors and Sizes Will Sell Out Ahead of Black Friday

By Beth Ann Mayer
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R27G5_0jJnMgBu00

A J.Crew parka's price is making like the temperature and dropping.

And Black Friday may not be until this Friday, but J.Crew has other ideas, too. The retailer is offering 50% off purchases, including on its best-selling New Chateau Parka in Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool. It's usually $385, but you can currently snag it for $192.50 at J.Crew simply by entering the code SHOPEARLY at checkout.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

The coat is selling fast and is almost out of stock in a few of the five colors. But we spy that it is still available in most sizes in Heather dusk (gray) and black. You can also find it in petite and tall sizes. The A-line shape and wool texture mark a departure from the puffer and oversized jackets we're seeing everywhere this season, allowing you to stand out. Gigantic front pockets are fashionable and functional.

"[I] love this gorgeous and versatile coat," said one reviewer, who snagged the coat in tan and gave it 5 stars.

"This coat is so beautiful, and the cut is incredibly flattering. Not to mention the details, from the various pockets (including a hidden inner pocket) [to] the silk lining that is the perfect accent color. This coat is so luxurious," wrote another fan.

"This coat is gorgeous and well constructed. I look forward to wearing the coat when the weather gets colder," raved another.

Pro tip: Reviewers suggest sizing up — it fits tight around the arms. Also, this year's coat appears to be best for cold days but not the sub-zero variety. New Chateau Parka in Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool, $192.50 at J.Crew

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just launched an unreal Black Friday sale — save up to 80%

Always wanted a Coach bag but could never justify the splurge? You're in luck: Coach Outlet's incredible Black Friday sale launched early, and it's huge — we're talking an extra 25% off sitewide. That means styles that are already marked down get an even deeper discount, so you can scoop up the brand's iconic goods for up to 80% off. Seriously — we spotted prices slashed by $350! No promo code needed — discounts will magically appear at checkout. In true Black Friday fashion, the most coveted pieces will go fast — so make sure to grab the ones you're eyeing ASAP.
SheKnows

Kohl's Black Friday Deals Are Seriously So Good

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This is the year to rack in some serious Kohl’s Cash, thanks to Kohl’s incredible Black Friday sale. Before we get into the Kohl’s Cash deals, let’s go over the few notable differences at Kohl’s early Black Friday sale this year. To start, Kohl’s will not offer free shipping on orders over $49 as they did last year. Instead, they’re emphasizing free in-store pickup. The retailer also boasts fewer tech deals this year; so much so, gaming console bundles, like the...
Variety

The Absolute Best Steals From Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals event is here, and the the sales cut a swath through every category on their site. From slippers and jackets to candles and perfumes, the retailer is has kept every type of shopper in mind while rolling out these deals. And it doubles as a one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs (We have our eyes on Our Place’s cult-favorite Always Pan, currently $100 off, and these classic Dr. Martens Chelsea Boots). Check out the best deals from...
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
POPSUGAR

This Old Navy Coat Looks and Feels Designer, and It's on Sale Right Now

Over the past few years, my outerwear collection has doubled in size, perhaps even tripled. As I've worked to nail down my style, I've experienced just how transformative the right coat can be; how the perfect outer layer can take your look from good to great — and how you don't necessarily have to shell out big bucks to find a really nice one. Case in point: while recently perusing Old Navy's new arrivals for November, I came across the brand's Long Slouchy Double-Breasted Coat ($66, originally $95). I loved everything about it from first glance: the neutral colorway, the double-breasted design, and its easy-breezy relaxed fit. Ahead, I dive into everything I love about it and what you need to know before adding it to your cart.
MINNESOTA STATE
Parade

Parade

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy