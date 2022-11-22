ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

17-year-old shot in West Seattle

According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle

SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Homicide investigation underway in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton shooting leaves one person dead

RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
RENTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a killing in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. Deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Trailer fire in Auburn believed to be cover up for murder

AUBURN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office said they believe that a person found dead in a trailer fire in Auburn last week was killed before the fire. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 17. The trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived a person was found dead inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash

Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
LAKEWOOD, WA
riviera-maya-news.com

Canadian formally charged in murder of Tulum police officer

Tulum, Q.R. — A Canadian man has been formally charged with the death of a Tulum police officer. On Tuesday, the FGE reported on the official charges laid against Canadian Patrick “C” “for his probable participation in the crimes of qualified homicide against a municipal police officer and attempted homicide against eight more agents.”
SEATTLE, WA

