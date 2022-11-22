Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
q13fox.com
Investigators release picture of suspect car in deadly hit-and-run in Parkland
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has released a photo of a deadly hit-and-run suspect's vehicle. The incident happened in Parkland, Washington. Anyone with information is urged to contact the PCSD or Crime Stoppers at the number at the end of the video.
q13fox.com
Court docs: Tacoma double homicide suspect may have been involved in a third deadly shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - The suspected shooter of a double homicide in Tacoma was arraigned on Wednesday in Pierce County Court. A judge set bail at $5 million for 28-year-old Paul Snider. Snider allegedly killed two men near 80th and Hosmer Street near Bass Pro Shop on Monday morning. "Now we...
q13fox.com
17-year-old shot in West Seattle
According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
King County detectives looking for witnesses of a felony hit-and-run
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that hit two people, critically injuring one. Around 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 15, two people were hit by a pick-up truck at South 148th Street and 24th Avenue South in Seatac. One of the...
Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects
Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
q13fox.com
Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle
SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
q13fox.com
Homicide investigation underway in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
q13fox.com
Burglars target Seattle delis, drive through front door
A stolen van drove through multiple delis in Madrona. The smash and grab suspects are still on the run.
Detectives continue to investigate 1998 killing of pregnant Tacoma woman and her two kids
TACOMA, Wash. — In 1998, a pregnant mother and her two young children were beaten inside their Tacoma home, which was then lit on fire. Linda Tran's family is still searching for answers about the murders over 20 years later. "Linda was incredibly amazing," her cousin Hannah Scoccolo said....
Renton shooting leaves one person dead
RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
kentreporter.com
Woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex
The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a killing in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. Deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
KING-5
Tacoma police arrest double homicide suspect
Two men were found shot to death near the Bass Pro Shop off S. 80th St and S. Hosmer St. Monday morning. The suspect is in custody.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
KIMA TV
Trailer fire in Auburn believed to be cover up for murder
AUBURN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office said they believe that a person found dead in a trailer fire in Auburn last week was killed before the fire. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 17. The trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived a person was found dead inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.
q13fox.com
Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash
Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
riviera-maya-news.com
Canadian formally charged in murder of Tulum police officer
Tulum, Q.R. — A Canadian man has been formally charged with the death of a Tulum police officer. On Tuesday, the FGE reported on the official charges laid against Canadian Patrick “C” “for his probable participation in the crimes of qualified homicide against a municipal police officer and attempted homicide against eight more agents.”
Domestic violence incident in Rainier Beach leads to exchange of gunfire
SEATTLE — A suspect was hurt after an exchange of gunfire at a Rainier Beach apartment Sunday morning. Seattle police said that at 10:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South and opened fire. A...
Man arrested after assault and robbery of Smokey Point coffee stand
A man was arrested after assaulting a barista and robbing a Smokey Point coffee stand Monday morning, according to the Marysville Police Department. At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, a man forced his way into the Smokey Point coffee stand, where he assaulted a barista and demanded money. After the man...
q13fox.com
Police: 2 killed in "murder suicide" in Renton, Washington
Two men are dead following a shooting at "The Landing" in Renton. Investigators say people who saw what happened believe it might have been a murder suicide.
Arrest made after two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are dead in Tacoma of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street. The 911 caller told dispatchers they had found a man who...
