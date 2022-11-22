Read full article on original website
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for Residents
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and Woe
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the Kids
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby Cities
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway
Johnson City Press
PHOTOS: 17th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot
Nearly 4,000 people took to the streets of Johnson City on Thursday for the 17th annual Turkey Trot. It's a big improvement in attendance from last year's race, which saw about 2,800 registrants. Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock said there were 3,766 registrants for Thursday's race — just a touch under the 3,869 who came out in 2019.
Johnson City Press
Clinchfield Railroad to be the focus of Saturday’s Heritage Day
The Clinchfield Railroad — among the many enterprises created by East Tennessee State University founding donor George L. Carter — will be the focus of this month’s Heritage Day at the university’s Carter Railroad Museum. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today: Spacious Condo in Johnson City
(WJHL) Julia Harrell, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around a spacious condo in a popular area of Johnson City. For more information or to tour the home call Julia at (423) 302-0595 or visit Evans and Evans online.
Johnson City Press
Pennington Gap on ice – town hosts ice skating through Jan. 15
PENNINGTON GAP – The holidays are on ice in Lee County. If you’re looking for something to do besides work through day two of Thanksgiving leftovers, Pennington Gap will have the grand opening of its holiday ice skating rink at Leeman Field Friday at 4 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City amends Turkey Trot route at last minute
A day before the annual Turkey Trot kicks off on Thanksgiving, the Johnson City Commission met Wednesday to amend the route, reverting back to the original route for the race. Commissioners met at 7:45 a.m. to discuss the change in a meeting that lasted about five minutes. Commissioners approved the route for this year's Turkey Trot, a 5K run through parts of downtown, on Nov. 3. A city spokesperson said the change was necessitated because of ongoing construction on parts of the new route, and because the city hadn't anticipated that the original route would be paved in time for the run.
Johnson City Press
BCM hosts Black Friday festival deal, holiday hangout with 49 Winchester
BRISTOL, Va. — The Birthplace of Country Music’s Black Friday won’t have chestnuts roasting on an open fire, but it will have two ingredients “The Christmas Song” does not — Americana band 49 Winchester and a shot at discounted Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion tickets.
Johnson City Press
Bristol Casino makes turkey donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock donated 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia. The turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, nine-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank, according to a press release from the casino.
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
Grammy-winning Elizabethton native Stanton returns to Bonnie Kate stage for jazz night
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — His jazz chops have taken him all over the world, but Justin Stanton’s always happy to play for a hometown crowd in his native Elizabethton. “I owe everything to my upbringing in Elizabethton and the mentorship I had through particularly both my band directors, Rick Simerly and Perry Elliott, and also […]
wcyb.com
Washington County expected to surpass Sullivan as most-populated in Tri-Cities by 2040
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee is projected to surpass Sullivan County as the most-populated county in the region within the next two decades. Officials in Johnson City and Washington County are preparing for the rapid growth that has already begun. READ THE DRAFT REPORT | Johnson City's...
Raccoon causes fire at ammunition plant in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grass fire happened behind security fences at the BAE Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Spokesperson Justine Barati told News Channel 11 a raccoon chewed through a power line which sparked a grass fire at the plant. Barati said the fire was quickly put out […]
Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
wjhl.com
A Visit to Gabriel’s Christmas
(WJHL) Gabe Eveland, owner of Gabriel’s Christmas shows us around the special year-round Christmas store in downtown Jonesborough. For more information visit them at the store or check out Gabriel’s Christmas online.
Herald and Tribune
A visit to Blue Springs
Last Saturday about 20 individuals gathered at Blue Springs Lutheran Church, 920 Main Street, Mosheim, to celebrate its history, genealogy and preservation efforts that are trying to be completed. The center of the event is older than the church building itself. A group of church members began meeting on the...
Herald and Tribune
New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough
The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy – The Just Bee Diner. Located on W. Jackson Boulevard, The Just Bee Diner – formally known as The Hungry Frog Diner – switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
Kingsport Times-News
Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing
NORTON — For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the past six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On Dec. 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Dyer wins in return to East on second day of Food City Classic
BLUFF CITY — In a return to the place where the arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge basketball team was on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome. The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second day...
With vote looming on Bitcoin mine lawsuit, company shares information
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The operator of a controversial Limestone Bitcoin mine says it will use quieter technology to cool the mine’s high-powered computers — and create six to 10 jobs — if Washington County commissioners okay a move to the Washington County Industrial Park (WCIP). Those claims are part of a two-page memo Red […]
Johnson City Press
Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together
NORTON – Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
erwinrecord.net
Parade kicks off Christmas season in Erwin on Saturday
The Town of Erwin is counting down to Christmas with various seasonal events leading up to the holiday. These festive events will begin Saturday, Nov. 26, with the annual Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m. “The parade is organized by the Chamber of Commerce – starting at Tractor Supply and going...
