Washington Upper Elementary Student Council Raises $2,302 for Jubilee Christmas
The Washington Upper Elementary Student Council held a contest between classes to raise money for Jubilee Christmas. Due to the generosity of our students and families, WUE raised $2,302.87 and 135 stocking stuffers were donated! Jubilee Christmas is a Connections program that provides food vouchers, gifts, and stocking stuffers to children and families in our community during the holiday season. This year, Jubilee Christmas will be able to assist 167 families and 485 children.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
2 Vehicle Accident in Montgomery
A two-vehicle accident with children involved occurred yesterday evening at 6134 E 200 N in Montgomery. Air bags were deployed, but no injuries were reported. Fire departments were dispatched, then later disregarded, and the scene was cleaned up in approximately a half hour.
Daviess County Commissioners Notes – Courthouse Renovation, SIDC Land Bank, Glendale Land
The Daviess County Commissioners are holding firm on 30,000 sq. ft. for the courthouse renovation project. Sitting in for absent County Commission president Michael Taylor, Commissioner Nathan Gabhart reported that 30% of the design phase of the project has been completed and department heads have met with members of the County Council, Commissioners, and representatives of RQAW. Commissioner Ron Arnold said that at the beginning of the project everyone presented their wish list, but now it is time to look at what we can afford. Gabhart noted that it would be cheaper to build a new building, but it is important to keep the historic 96 year old courthouse. The current Daviess County Courthouse was built in 1927 after a fire destroyed the previous building, which was built in the 19th century. Gabhart said plans are to begin renovation in the second quarter of 2023.
Parking Prohibited on Main Street For Christmas Parade
The City of Washington has announced that parking will not be allowed on Main Street from Highway 57 east to N.E. 7th Street and from Highway 57 west to Meridian Street between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, to allow for safety during the 2022 Christmas Parade.
DCH Receives FMOS Award For Third Consecutive Year
The Medxcel facilities management team at Daviess Community Hospital recently received the FMOS award which is given to organizations with a regulatory compliance rate of 95% or higher. DCH is one of only 64 organizations across the country to receive this award. Medxcel assumed management of the hospital’s maintenance services...
Crane Announces New Campus – Over 500 New High-Paying Jobs
Robert Patti, President of NHanced Semiconductors, had this to say at a special news conference held at WestGate Academy at Crane yesterday morning…. Local and state leaders gathered at the WestGate Academy at Crane for a very big announcement on Monday. A new microelectronics campus, WestGate One, will be developed at WestGate in Odon on 10 acres as a public-private development that will create high-paying jobs for the region and put Indiana on the leading edge of semiconductor research. The project will be on the fast track to getting finished as soon as possible. Governor Eric Holcomb was on hand for the special announcement and said it was a big early present for the holidays for our state…
