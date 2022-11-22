Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT, HARASSMENT TO HAVE PRELIMINARY HEARING
An Indiana man facing assault and harassment charges will have his preliminary hearing today in Indiana County Court. Court documents say 45-year-old Brandon Corey Vick will go before District Judge Robert Bell this morning for his preliminary hearing. Indiana Borough Police say they were dispatched to an incident in the 600 block of Oak Street on November 4th. Whey they arrived, they found that Vick had allegedly caused injury to his partner. He was charged with Simple Assault and summary Harassment following the incident.
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in hot water for allegedly tampering with the victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Shawn Culver, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, November 21:
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Man Involved in 1989 Kidnapping, Murder Now Has Chance for Parole
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A man involved in the kidnapping and murder of a St. Marys woman abducted from the DuBois Mall in 1989 now has a chance for parole. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Christopher A. Weatherill, now 50, was only 17-years-old when he...
wdadradio.com
BRADDOCK MAN ACCEPTS ARD AGREEMENT FOR DRUG, WEAPON CHARGES
A Braddock man who was facing drug- and weapon-related charges was admitted into the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. On Monday, when jury selection was scheduled to begin for 21-year-old Elijah Page, he was allowed to enter the ARD program. The charges centered around an incident on October 2nd of 2021 where he was riding in a car that was pulled over by Indiana Borough Police on Philadelphia Street. Police found marijuana in the vehicle and it was promptly seized. When police searched it, they found more marijuana and a gun underneath Page’s seat.
wtaj.com
‘I’ll be wearing this to your funeral:’ Aggressive man in Somerset County arrested, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested by state police in Boswell Borough on Sunday following an alleged assault against a woman that left her bloodied. On Nov. 20 around 1:22 a.m., troopers were sent to the 600 block of Stonycreek Street after a woman reported she had been attacked by 31-year-old Jacob Austin who was “highly intoxicated,” according to court documents. When police arrived, they noted there was a large fresh blood stain on the carpet behind Austin while the woman was across the room with blood on her face.
Westmoreland County man allegedly bit state trooper during arrest
State police in Greensburg have charged a Latrobe man with aggravated assault after he allegedly bit a trooper during an arrest. Tre Sterling Clair Mallin, 21, was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail after troopers said he fought with them while they were attempting to handcuff him. Mallin struck a...
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: MARIJUANA POSSESSION, CRASH, THEFT
A Punxsutawney teenager was charged by Indiana Borough Police with marijuana possession stemming from an incident over the weekend. Police say that officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of South 7th Street at 12:26 AM on Saturday, November 19th, and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The owner of the car, 19-year-old Nashaun Damore, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
Johnstown woman jailed for stabbing man’s nose with large knife, police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing a man in the nose following an argument over an ashtray Monday. Tesia Nelson, 27, was hit with felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children as a result of an alleged stabbing that occurred in the […]
wdadradio.com
TWO HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
Two people suffered suspected injuries in a crash that happened Tuesday morning in Center Township. State police say two cars were driving in the northbound lane of Route 119 near Lucerne Road when one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Johnathan Elliot of Homer City, failed to notice a car, driven by 46-year-old Timothy Chappell of Vintondale, traveling at a slower speed.
wtae.com
Released video shows Brighton Heights funeral shooting suspect taking off ankle monitor
A newly released video shows one of the suspects involved in the Brighton Heights funeral shooting taking his ankle monitor off when he was on house arrest weeks before the shooting. In the video, you can see Shawn Davis hold up his ankle bracelet as he laughs during a call...
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUI, Suspected Infant Abuse, Vehicle vs. Deer Crash
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Residents Escape Injury in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, November 20, on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County. Police say 33-year-old Michael P. Behe Jr.,...
Surveillance video captures Westmoreland Prison guard's involvement in assault, detectives say
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison testified that he started locking his cell door on C Unit after two other prisoners began picking on him. That’s what he did Aug. 20 when he took a nap on the top bunk of his cell in the Hempfield facility. But the pair got in and pulled him to the ground.
Death of an Allegheny County infant ruled a homicide
The Allegheny County medical examiner has ruled the death of a 5-month-old boy a homicide. Michael Chanings Barber Jr. from McKeesport died from abusive head
wtae.com
Greensburg woman accused of attempting to kill 8-year-old with fentanyl
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police say Skye Naggy had a plan so concerning, it caused some of her own family members to contact police. "It was a textbook murder-suicide, is exactly what was going to occur here," said Chief Shawn Denning of the Greensburg Police Department. Those family members...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, November 22, troopers are investigating a firearms act violation that occurred near Saint Jacobs Church Road in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
wdadradio.com
JURY SELECTION STARTS TODAY FOR THREE TRIALS
Jury selection is scheduled for today for three trials that are on the schedule for Indiana County Court, including one for a man charged with drug- and firearm-related crimes over Homecoming weekend last year. Court documents say 21-year-old Elijah Page is due in court this morning for jury selection. He...
WJAC TV
Police: Third person charged after dead chickens, animal bones found inside Windber home
Windber, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Windber Borough Police Department say a third individual is facing animal cruelty-related charges after an investigation at a local home led to the discovery of several dead animals and unidentified animal bones. In October, police charged 43-year-old Sandra Taylor, of Windber, and...
Westmoreland County Prison guards injured, inmate from Irwin charged
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison was arraigned Monday on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges after authorities said he injured three guards, according to court papers. Carl A. Jones, 33, of Irwin, is accused in the Oct. 31 incident at the Hempfield jail. Westmoreland County detectives...
Minor put in coma after falling off moving car, Philipsburg woman charged
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child trying to ride on the trunk of a car led to them being rushed to Pittsburgh Children’s hospital and a Philipsburg woman facing charges. According to state police, Brandi Vaughn, 45, was in her car with a group of kids in Decatur Township on Oct. 8 when they […]
Troopers: Claysburg woman jailed on animal cruelty charges, neglected horses
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Horses in a Claysburg woman’s possession that never got proper vet care has led to jail time after police said one suffered a miscarriage due to its living conditions. It was on Monday, Oct. 3 when troopers responded to a residence along Pierce Lane in Kimmel Township and saw two horses […]
