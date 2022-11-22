DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Wednesday. Crews were searching the river near the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg after a call about a body came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Details are limited, but Allegheny County police say their homicide unit has been called in to help with the investigation. The body has not been identified.

