Blairsville, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wdadradio.com

BRUSH FIRES, VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED THANKSGIVING EVE

First responders stayed busy Thanksgiving Eve as three incidents were reported Wednesday to Indiana County 911. Iselin/West Lebanon fire crews were summoned to a brush fire in neighboring Armstrong County around 2:16 yesterday afternoon. Coal Run/McIntyre Fire Department was called in for standby detail around 15 minutes later. Another brush...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH

Two people suffered suspected injuries in a crash that happened Tuesday morning in Center Township. State police say two cars were driving in the northbound lane of Route 119 near Lucerne Road when one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Johnathan Elliot of Homer City, failed to notice a car, driven by 46-year-old Timothy Chappell of Vintondale, traveling at a slower speed.
HOMER CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

1st Responders Busy Monday Afternoon

Emergency responders were busy assisting at two different incidents Monday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a crash on Perry Highway (Route 19) in Muddy Creek Township. Crews from Portersville found a vehicle on its side with a female bleeding from an unknown injury.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash

GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
GLASSPORT, PA
wdadradio.com

YMCA OF INDIANA COUNTY TO HOLD ANNUAL TURKEY TROT THIS MORNING

Before settling down to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, members from around Indiana County are invited to participate in the annual Turkey Trot, hosted by the YMCA of Indiana County. The Turkey Trot will be held at the Mytrysak Family Tree Farm along Fleming Road in Indiana and it will be...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Injured After Vehicle Collides with Deer in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that resulted in a local woman being taken to a nearby hospital. According to a release issued by DuBois-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the crash occurred on Washington Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Wednesday. Crews were searching the river near the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg after a call about a body came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Details are limited, but Allegheny County police say their homicide unit has been called in to help with the investigation. The body has not been identified. 
DRAVOSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, November 22, troopers are investigating a firearms act violation that occurred near Saint Jacobs Church Road in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards. Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland. Their […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

RUTH (McCREA) SMITH, 85

Ruth I. (McCrea) Smith, 85, of Blairsville, PA (Blacklick Twp.) passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. The daughter of John T. and Geraldine (Marshall) McCrea, she was born August 31, 1937 in Blacklick Township, PA. Ruth graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. She worked...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

COMMUNITY MEMBERS TEAM UP TO PROVIDE THANKSGIVING DINNERS ACROSS INDIANA COUNTY

While Thanksgiving normally represents a time of food, fun, and family, some people are unable to enjoy the traditional holiday meal and fellowship that comes with it. Inflation and short supply have caused some families difficulty in enjoying the normal Thanksgiving dinner, but several community volunteers are teaming up to ensure that no one misses out on a home-cooked meal.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

