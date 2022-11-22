Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night skyRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Related
wdadradio.com
BRUSH FIRES, VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED THANKSGIVING EVE
First responders stayed busy Thanksgiving Eve as three incidents were reported Wednesday to Indiana County 911. Iselin/West Lebanon fire crews were summoned to a brush fire in neighboring Armstrong County around 2:16 yesterday afternoon. Coal Run/McIntyre Fire Department was called in for standby detail around 15 minutes later. Another brush...
wdadradio.com
TWO HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
Two people suffered suspected injuries in a crash that happened Tuesday morning in Center Township. State police say two cars were driving in the northbound lane of Route 119 near Lucerne Road when one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Johnathan Elliot of Homer City, failed to notice a car, driven by 46-year-old Timothy Chappell of Vintondale, traveling at a slower speed.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Injured After Vehicle Collides with Deer in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that resulted in a local woman being taken to a nearby hospital. According to a release issued by DuBois-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the crash occurred on Washington Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
wtae.com
Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash
GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
wdadradio.com
HOUSE FIRE, OTHER CALLS MAKE FOR BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
First responders were busy with three calls reported on Monday, including one at a farm house in Washington Township. At 9:17 AM on Monday, Creekside, Plumville, Marion Center, and Elderton fire departments along with the county RIT team and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched to 787 Frick Road near Creekside. Clymer, Coal Run-McIntyre and Iselin-West Lebanon fire departments were called for standby detail within an hour, and Rural Valley and Dayton fire departments were dispatched to provide manpower on the scene at 9:52 AM. Officials with the Plumville Fire Department said that when they got there, fire was showing from one side of the house, and within 20 minutes of the arrival of first responders, the house collapsed in on itself.
butlerradio.com
1st Responders Busy Monday Afternoon
Emergency responders were busy assisting at two different incidents Monday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a crash on Perry Highway (Route 19) in Muddy Creek Township. Crews from Portersville found a vehicle on its side with a female bleeding from an unknown injury.
Details released from local DUI patrols, checkpoints during Blackout Wednesday
(WTAJ) — State police and members of the DUI Task Force made their presence known in Blair and Bedford counties on Blackout Wednesday – the biggest drinking night of the year. On Nov. 23, officers in Blair and Bedford counties were on the lookout for drunk drivers during “Drinksgiving.” They released the following statistics from […]
explore venango
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash After Local Woman Rear-Ended on Route 322
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Friday morning on Route 322 in Clarion Township involving a local woman. According to police, the incident happened around 10:10 a.m. on Friday, November 18, on U.S. Route 322, near the old...
Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle crash on Route 356 in Allegheny Township
A motorcyclist was injured after colliding with another vehicle along Route 356 in Allegheny Township on Monday morning. The crash was reported at 10:48 a.m. at the intersection of Orr Avenue, according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor. The cyclist, whose identity was not released, was transported to a local...
butlerradio.com
Police Detail I-79 Crash That Sent One To Hospital
Police are providing more information about a weekend crash on I-79 that sent someone to the hospital. The accident happened Sunday around 3 a.m. in Lancaster Township near the overpass of East Lancaster Road. 23-year-old Zack Householder of Pittsburgh was driving south when he went off the side of the...
wtae.com
Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
PennDOT release update on windmill superload following Thanksgiving
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The windmill superload will continue its travel through Clearfield County after taking a break during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) With the superload continuing to move throughout the area, PennDOT said the following routes would be affected by the superload’s movements. Route details are: […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, November 22, troopers are investigating a firearms act violation that occurred near Saint Jacobs Church Road in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge
DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Wednesday. Crews were searching the river near the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg after a call about a body came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Details are limited, but Allegheny County police say their homicide unit has been called in to help with the investigation. The body has not been identified.
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike crash backs up traffic for miles
A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday evening forced traffic to a halt. The traffic was backed up on Interstate 76 for nearly seven miles. Officials are now saying that the all lanes on the Turnpike have been re-opened, but the backlog of cars will take some time to clear out.
wdadradio.com
SEVERAL CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR THANKSGIVING
With today being Thanksgiving, several closures are in effect for the holiday. Federal, state, and local government offices are closed for the day, including the Indiana County Courthouse and district courts. This also includes PennDOT Driver’s License Centers and state liquor stores. All banks are closed for the day as well. Post offices are closed for the day, and there will be no regular mail delivery. FedEx and UPS will also not have regular deliveries today.
Woman taken into custody after setting home on fire in Duquesne
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was taken into custody after threatening to set herself and her home on fire in Duquesne.Police officers and firefighters were called out to the scene along South 5th Street on Wednesday night.The house did catch fire.The woman was taken into custody and is okay.
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: MARIJUANA POSSESSION, CRASH, THEFT
A Punxsutawney teenager was charged by Indiana Borough Police with marijuana possession stemming from an incident over the weekend. Police say that officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of South 7th Street at 12:26 AM on Saturday, November 19th, and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The owner of the car, 19-year-old Nashaun Damore, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
Comments / 2