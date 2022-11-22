ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer City, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdadradio.com

BRUSH FIRES, VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED THANKSGIVING EVE

First responders stayed busy Thanksgiving Eve as three incidents were reported Wednesday to Indiana County 911. Iselin/West Lebanon fire crews were summoned to a brush fire in neighboring Armstrong County around 2:16 yesterday afternoon. Coal Run/McIntyre Fire Department was called in for standby detail around 15 minutes later. Another brush...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH

Two people suffered suspected injuries in a crash that happened Tuesday morning in Center Township. State police say two cars were driving in the northbound lane of Route 119 near Lucerne Road when one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Johnathan Elliot of Homer City, failed to notice a car, driven by 46-year-old Timothy Chappell of Vintondale, traveling at a slower speed.
HOMER CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Injured After Vehicle Collides with Deer in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that resulted in a local woman being taken to a nearby hospital. According to a release issued by DuBois-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the crash occurred on Washington Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash

GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
GLASSPORT, PA
wdadradio.com

HOUSE FIRE, OTHER CALLS MAKE FOR BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

First responders were busy with three calls reported on Monday, including one at a farm house in Washington Township. At 9:17 AM on Monday, Creekside, Plumville, Marion Center, and Elderton fire departments along with the county RIT team and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched to 787 Frick Road near Creekside. Clymer, Coal Run-McIntyre and Iselin-West Lebanon fire departments were called for standby detail within an hour, and Rural Valley and Dayton fire departments were dispatched to provide manpower on the scene at 9:52 AM. Officials with the Plumville Fire Department said that when they got there, fire was showing from one side of the house, and within 20 minutes of the arrival of first responders, the house collapsed in on itself.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

1st Responders Busy Monday Afternoon

Emergency responders were busy assisting at two different incidents Monday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a crash on Perry Highway (Route 19) in Muddy Creek Township. Crews from Portersville found a vehicle on its side with a female bleeding from an unknown injury.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Detail I-79 Crash That Sent One To Hospital

Police are providing more information about a weekend crash on I-79 that sent someone to the hospital. The accident happened Sunday around 3 a.m. in Lancaster Township near the overpass of East Lancaster Road. 23-year-old Zack Householder of Pittsburgh was driving south when he went off the side of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT release update on windmill superload following Thanksgiving

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The windmill superload will continue its travel through Clearfield County after taking a break during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) With the superload continuing to move throughout the area, PennDOT said the following routes would be affected by the superload’s movements. Route details are: […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, November 22, troopers are investigating a firearms act violation that occurred near Saint Jacobs Church Road in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Wednesday. Crews were searching the river near the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg after a call about a body came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Details are limited, but Allegheny County police say their homicide unit has been called in to help with the investigation. The body has not been identified. 
DRAVOSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike crash backs up traffic for miles

A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday evening forced traffic to a halt. The traffic was backed up on Interstate 76 for nearly seven miles. Officials are now saying that the all lanes on the Turnpike have been re-opened, but the backlog of cars will take some time to clear out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

SEVERAL CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR THANKSGIVING

With today being Thanksgiving, several closures are in effect for the holiday. Federal, state, and local government offices are closed for the day, including the Indiana County Courthouse and district courts. This also includes PennDOT Driver’s License Centers and state liquor stores. All banks are closed for the day as well. Post offices are closed for the day, and there will be no regular mail delivery. FedEx and UPS will also not have regular deliveries today.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: MARIJUANA POSSESSION, CRASH, THEFT

A Punxsutawney teenager was charged by Indiana Borough Police with marijuana possession stemming from an incident over the weekend. Police say that officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of South 7th Street at 12:26 AM on Saturday, November 19th, and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The owner of the car, 19-year-old Nashaun Damore, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
INDIANA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy