Paso Robles Daily News

Humane Society announces ‘Giving Tuesday’ match challenge

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
– Donations to Woods Humane Society will go twice as far for homeless animals from now through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. Thanks to a group of local compassionate animal friends, including the Sparacio Foundation, and in celebration of the international day of charitable giving, all donations made to the organization at WoodsHumane.org will be matched, up to $15,000.

“As we near Thanksgiving, we are so grateful to this community for all it has done to support our work with homeless pets,” says Woods Director of Development Emily L’Heureux. “2,377 dogs and cats have found shelter, medical care, and a loving home so far this year due to the generosity of our SLO County neighbors and friends.”

Two recent examples of animals whose lives were saved this year are Carlos and Louise. Carlos arrived at Woods as a very sick, emaciated kitten with severe eye infections leaving him almost entirely blind. Woods treated his illness and performed surgeries to remove his ruptured eyes and, in the care of amazing fosters, he made a remarkable recovery. He was adopted and is now a healthy, playful kitten, unfazed by his lack of sight.

Louise came to Woods as a puppy suffering from a deadly disease affecting the intestines, called Parvovirus. While most shelters can’t treat this highly infectious disease, Woods has the capacity and the success rate to take it on. Their medical and animal care teams provided a wide range of emergency care treatments—even preparing and hand-feeding home-cooked meals to encourage the puppy to eat. Finally, Louise turned the corner, recovered, and quickly found her forever home where she is now a loved and thriving young dog.

L’Heureux says there are hundreds more like Louise and Carlos who need help in order to survive. “With shelters at capacity across the state, the current situation for homeless pets—especially those in need of special medical care—is urgent and dire. In celebration of Giving Tuesday, we are asking the community to give what they can to help make a difference for more dogs and cats in need.”

Woods Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that receives no tax funds, and instead relies on support from donations, grants, bequests, fundraising events, and fees for services to conduct its life-saving work. The organization provides shelter, medical care, spay and neuter surgeries, and adoption services that add up to $800 per animal, on average, for up to 3,000 cats and dogs each year. In addition to taking in surrendered pets from local community members who can no longer care for them, the organization transfers animals from over-crowded shelters and animal rescues, both within San Luis Obispo County and throughout the state, to rescue them from unnecessary euthanasia.

As part of the organization’s commitment to managing companion animal populations, Woods also provides low-cost spay and neuter services to San Luis Obispo County Animal Services, other local rescue organizations, and owned animals in the county. Additionally, Woods offers a Humane Education Program for local youth, and dog training and behavioral assistance through its Woods University Behavior and Training Department.

The Woods Humane Society Giving Tuesday matching challenge runs through midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Donations can be made in person, by mail, or online at www.WoodsHumane.org. The San Luis Obispo campus is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo, and the North County campus is located at 2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero. For more information, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.

PASADENA, MD
