thelevisalazer.com
CAPTAIN GOBLE WELCOMES SIX NEW TROOPERS TO POST 14
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 22, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
wymt.com
Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said they are launching a toy drive for children impacted by flooding in late July. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”
wymt.com
Salvation Army of Kentucky holds Red Kettle kickoff event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Salvation Army of Kentucky held its Red Kettle Kickoff Event for the entire statewide campaign to raise money. Governor Andy Beshear welcomed officials at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort Tuesday morning. Frankfort Corps Officer Major Curtis Sayre shared the impact last year’s donations have...
KFVS12
Kentucky tornado survivor receives new home
Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas. One Cape Christmas event this weekend is the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights. Thousands are expected to line the street of Broadway this Sunday. First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/23/2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
Man arrested for online threats of mass shootings in western Kentucky
HART COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a Hart County man over the weekend after he allegedly made threats regarding multiple mass shootings in western Kentucky. According to state police, on Nov. 3, KSP Post 3 received a call from a woman regarding threats of a public shooting she received from Joshua Morrison, 30.
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Kentucky man arrested after undercover internet crimes against children investigation
A Kentucky man was arrested Monday in Louisa after an Electronic Crimes Against Children investigation.
Fox 19
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
wymt.com
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. has died at the age of 88. Brown’s family released this statement about his passing:. Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, “I have never been so happy.”
wslmradio.com
Cairo Jordan Killed in Louisville Before Being Left Near Pekin: Coleman
According to new information from an updated police affidavit, the 40-year-old Louisiana woman currently in custody and charged in the death of 5-Year-old Cairo Jordan, told police during an interview shortly after her arrest in San Fransisco, that Cairo Jordan was smothered by his mother in Louisville and then packed in trash bags, put in her own suitcase and driven to a wooded area near Pekin.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/20: Governor Andy Beshear; Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins. Governor Andy Beshear, this week, issued an executive order to give ‘limited’ approval to the medical use of marijuana. In the election, voters defeated two constitutional amendments the governor opposed, one on legislative power and the other on abortion. However, the republican super majorities in the state house and senate grew even larger.
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Leads Nine States in Urging Five Solar Lending Companies to Suspend Financial Obligations for Pink Energy Customers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 22, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today led a coalition of nine attorneys general in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic urging these solar lending companies to suspend the payment obligations of Pink Energy customers until the completion of the coalition’s investigation into possible consumer protection law violations.
wymt.com
Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
spectrumnews1.com
More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
Daviess County woman named Kentucky Farm Bureau award winner
(WEHT) - Katie Cecil of Daviess County was named the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau Generation Bridge Advocate of the year.
kentuckytoday.com
Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
wymt.com
Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
WLKY.com
Kenny Chesney stopping in Kentucky for 2023 tour
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is coming to Kentucky for his 2023 "I Go Back" tour. For his ninth stop of the tour, he'll be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on April 25. There are several ways to get tickets for the tour, including multiple presales....
