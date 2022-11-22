Read full article on original website
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Medical News Today
How depression affects taste and appetite
Sometimes, people with depression may find that they lose their appetite or do not enjoy the taste of food. The combination of altered taste and a small appetite may result in undesired weight loss. However, there are ways to manage reduced appetite and still get adequate nutrition. Health experts. keeping...
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
cohaitungchi.com
Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Disease
There’s increasing evidence to suggest that low levels of vitamin D may play a role in thyroid disorders. For instance, research has suggested a possible link between vitamin D deficiency and autoimmune thyroid disorders, namely Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, the most common cause of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), and Grave’s disease, characterized by an overactive thyroid.
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?
Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
Alleged Bath & Body Works Experts Warn Customers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
What Is Post-Menstrual Syndrome?
Post-menstrual syndrome may be premenstrual syndrome's lesser-known sister condition, but for those who experience it, it's just as real and burdensome.
Healthline
Bow Hunter’s Syndrome: What You Should Know
Bow Hunter’s syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can cause dizziness, fainting, and other symptoms. It can resolve itself naturally, but it’s treatable if a doctor diagnoses and treats it properly. Bow Hunter’s syndrome is a condition whose symptoms people can easily miss, but it can lead...
MedicalXpress
Obesity-related gut damage may worsen asthma symptoms
Changes in gut function caused by weight gain are associated with an increase in asthma severity, according to research to be presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Harrogate. The study reports a significant association of increasing body weight with higher levels of inflammation, signs of gut permeability,...
MedicineNet.com
What Does It Mean When Nerve Pain Comes and Goes?
Nerve pain is a sharp pain that occurs along the nerves' path. It can come and go or stay for extended periods. The majority of nerve pain is caused by damage to the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) or nerves that connect the central nervous system to the muscles and other parts of the body.
cohaitungchi.com
Can You Manage Thyroid Symptoms With Over-the-Counter Treatments?
Thyroid problems can cause a variety of uncomfortable symptoms, but relief is available. When a thyroid condition is treated properly and managed under a doctor's care, most thyroid symptoms will subside. However, it can take some time for your doctor to get the dosages right, temporarily leaving you with untreated symptoms. For minor thyroid symptoms, over-the-counter (OTC) medication may offer some relief … if taken correctly and with your doctor's permission.
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
A Silent Killer
Many of you have been following my journey in child life, but most of you don't know my story other than my grandparents battling cancer. When I was 6 my dad was diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Lyme Disease is something that is becoming more common, but many people don't know the effects that Lyme can play on a person's life. Many people don't know that it can be deadly. In my dad's case, it almost was. For our sake, he is still here 15 years later. The tole that his journey has played in my life has not only shaped me into who I am, but the way that I see so many people.
Stop infecting yourself
And they're all over everything you touch. Especially your electronics. Getting your smartphone disinfected can reduce the risk of contracting dangerous infections. Besides, it gives you peace of mind. Taking care of your smartphone is easy. You just need to clean your phone, protect the sensitive components of your device and avoid contact with bathroom germs.
Medical News Today
About the link between fibromyalgia and endometriosis
Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread pain throughout the body. One study indicates that people with endometriosis may be more likely to have fibromyalgia than those without. Symptoms of chronic pain from both conditions can also overlap. A 2019 study found that rates of fibromyalgia were. in women...
Medical News Today
What to know about endometriosis and diarrhea
Endometriosis can cause various gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, such as diarrhea and bloating. Sometimes, doctors can mistake endometriosis for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) due to the similarities. Digestive issues are one of the main symptoms associated with the condition, which means managing the effects is an important part of treatment. This...
Researchers discover a parasite that makes infected people more attractive to others
Researchers from the University of Turku in Finland discovered that a parasite makes people more attractive after getting infected. The name of the parasite is Toxoplasma gondii. This parasite is also said to make infected people look healthier than others.
cohaitungchi.com
How Do Naturopathic Doctors Treat Hypothyroidism?
Of the 20 million Americans who have thyroid disease, most have hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland can’t make enough thyroid hormone to keep the body running normally. More common in women than men, hypothyroidism can have a number of genetic, nutritional, and immune-related underlying causes and contributing...
petguide.com
Best Supplements for Dog Allergies
As many as 20% of dogs will develop allergies during their lifetime. Itchy skin is the most common symptom of dog allergies, but some dogs can also experience hives, hot spots, swelling of the face, lips, eyelids, or ears, sneezing, and red, inflamed skin. If your pooch is among those that are affected by these symptoms, supplements for dog allergies can really make their life easier.
