Dallas, TX

Commemorations planned for 59th anniversary of JFK assassination in Dallas

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhI7u_0jJnJReQ00

Normally closed on Tuesdays, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza will be open today because this is the 59th anniversary of the JFK assassination.

The museum will be open today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will host a concert to commemorate the assassination, beginning at 2 p.m.

After shooting President Kennedy from the sixth floor window of what was then the Texas School Book Depository, Lee Oswald escaped across the Trinity River into North Oak Cliff where he next murdered Dallas police officer JD Tippit. From there, Oswald tried to hide out in the Texas Theatre on Jefferson Boulevard near Zang where he was finally captured.

The Texas Theatre is still operating and today, in memory of that day in Dallas, the theatre is showing the same double feature at the same times as was showing in 1963. War is Hell shows at 1:20 p.m. followed by Cry of Battle at 2:45. And the admission price is the same at only 90 cents.

