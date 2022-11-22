Read full article on original website
Man arrested after Nottingham flat fire leaves two children dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children died and a woman was left critically injured in a fire at a flat in Nottingham.The blaze broke out in the first-floor flat of a two-storey building in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, at around 3.17am on Sunday.A woman, thought to be in her thirties, and two children, aged three and one, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital, Nottinghamshire Police said, while the woman remains in a critical condition.A...
Two men arrested after woman dies in Bridgwater car crash
Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman died in a crash involving four cars. The incident happened on the A38 Broadway junction with Monmouth Street and St John Street, in Bridgwater, at around 21:50 GMT on Tuesday. The woman died at the scene while three other people sustained...
Hero neighbour drags mother from house fire in Wales moments before huge explosion
CCTV footage captures the terrifying moment neighbours dragged a mother from a house fire she had started deliberately.Sabina Khanom, 27, was tackled and pulled away just seconds before her home in Newport, Wales, was engulfed by flames. Video of the dramatic rescue - which shows the heroic actions of neighbour Gary Burroughs - was played to Cardiff Crown Court as Khanom was jailed for arson.She deliberately started the blaze by setting fire to balls of tissue on her sofa and has since been handed a prison sentence of two years and six months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandMoment TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverageEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java island
Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident
Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds. Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said. Those arrested in...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Woman ‘trying to rescue dog’ swept into river as heavy rain and flooding hit Scotland
The search for a woman swept into the burgeoning swell of the River Don in Aberdeenshire while attempting to rescue her dog has resumed after heavy rain and flooding battered much of eastern Scotland on Friday.Officers from Police Scotland, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard, have resumed efforts to locate the missing woman.They had been called to the River Don at Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.The search had to be stood down on Friday night, but has now started again.Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said: “Officers, along...
Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel
An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket
A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage
Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
Elderly man airlifted to hospital after being trampled by ‘out-of-control’ cow
An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked and trampled by an "dangerously out-of-control" cow, police said.Dyfed-Powys Police received reports at about 10.15am on Saturday that the cow had escaped from Whitland Mart in Carmarthenshire, Wales, and made its way to the centre of Whitland.A force spokeswoman said: "It came across an elderly man in North Road, where it attacked and trampled him, causing serious injury."The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by air ambulance.Police said the cow went onto the rail track in the area, with trains...
'Bondi Beast' serial rapist identified after almost 40 years
Almost 40 years after his first attack, Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised Sydney over three decades. Keith Simms targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, entering their homes or attacking them while they were out jogging, police say. Detectives initially believed several different men were behind...
Man charged with murders of mother and two daughters after Nottingham flat fire
A man has been charged with the murder of a mother and her two daughters after a flat fire in Nottingham.Jamie Barrow, 31, is accused of murdering Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, three, and Naeemah Drammeh, one, following a blaze at their home in Clifton, Nottinghamshire Police said.Ms Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, which broke out at around 3.15am on Sunday. The force said on Wednesday that she later died of her injuries at Queen’s Medical Centre. Her two children were taken to the same hospital after...
Met Police officer charged with assaulting 14-year-old child
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old child. PC Paul Bewsey is due to appear in court over the incident which took place during a fight on a street in Essex. The altercation happened while the officer, who is attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was off-duty. He is now on restricted duties, the Metropolitan Police said.PC Bewsey was charged with common assault by postal requisition last month, the force said.This followed an investigation by Essex Police into a fight that took place on Hanging Hill Lane in Brentwood on 21 April. A 14-year-old child was assaulted during the altercation on Hanging Hill Lane.PC Bewsey will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed. Read More Hundreds of Met Police officers should be sacked for racism and sexual assault, force’s chief admits‘The Met breaks my heart’: The dramatic decline of Britain’s biggest police force, and how it could recoverMet Police investigates more than 600 abuse allegations against own officers
Two boys die after being pulled from pond in Palatine
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two boys died after being pulled Wednesday afternoon from a pond in northwest suburban Palatine.Palatine police and firefighters responded to the pond on Panorama Drive around 3:30 p.m., for a report of a group of children who had fallen into the water.Firefighters pulled two boys from the water. They were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. A 4-year-old boy was then transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. He was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m. on Wednesday.A 6-year-old boy was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday.Video from Chopper 2 showed a layer of ice over the water.Palatine police were investigating.
Bridgwater man Lee Shiers jailed for kidnapping girl, 16
A man who admitted punching and kidnapping a teenage girl has been jailed for more than five years. Lee Shiers, 36, of Horsey Lane, Bridgwater, dragged the 16-year-old towards his car as she walked home, Taunton Crown Court was told. The victim was punched repeatedly by Shiers and told the...
Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash
Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland. Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday. Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red...
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car
Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
Compensation awarded after wind farm worker froze to death
The family of a security guard who froze to death at a Scottish wind farm has been given a six-figure sum of compensation. Ronnie Alexander, 74, died in hospital after being found lying in snow at the site near New Cumnock, East Ayrshire. A construction company and his employer were...
Swansea: Lamborghini seized in haul from £6m drugs gang
A Lamborghini supercar was among £6m worth of assets confiscated from a south Wales drugs gang. A Range Rover, luxury caravans and cash was also seized at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Swansea Crown Court. Daniel Harris, 40, Leon Ley, 34, and Dale Martin, 28, all from...
