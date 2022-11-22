ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Plans move forward for proposed car wash on Farmington Road in Livonia

Drivers could have a new option for getting their car clean on the north end of Livonia in the coming months. Plans are moving through Livonia City Hall to construct a new car wash at the former Napa Auto Parts store on Farmington Road just south of Eight Mile. The new car wash would have several queuing lanes and offer vacuums for cleaning the interior of vehicles as well.
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

Northville city council selects interim city manager

Mark Wollenweber has a pretty good idea of how eastern Wayne County works. Now, he'll get a taste of running a community on the county's west side. Wollenweber, the former city manager for the Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, was selected as Northville's interim city manager by the city council during a special meeting Nov. 17. He'll serve in the interim basis until a permanent manager can be found. The current manager, Patrick Sullivan, is retiring from his post Jan. 6 after serving 16 years in the city.
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans

Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
CANTON, MI
dbusiness.com

Judson Center Gala 2022

Judson Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Farmington Hills, hosted its annual gala, this year titled “A Night to Embrace,” on Friday, Nov. 11, at The Henry in Dearborn. Funds raised from the event go to supporting the organization’s mission to help and serve children who have been abused, neglected, or are challenged by developmental disabilities, severe emotional impairment, and autism spectrum disorder. Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner, cocktails, a live and a silent auction, entertainment, dancing, and more. Event sponsors included Huntington, Ruby + Associates, CNS Healthcare, Magna, PNC, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
dbusiness.com

Hob Nobble Gobble 2022

The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Potters Market returns after two-year hiatus

SOUTHFIELD — After COVID put it on hold for two years, the Potters Market is back in time for the holiday season, with more than 35,000 pieces of pottery on offer from 124 artists, including 55 artists making their debut at the show. Now in its 45th year, the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Head-on car collision claims 2 lives in Plymouth

Two motorists died early Thursday after one vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway in Plymouth Township crashed head-on into another vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. State police said on its official Twitter account that its metro Detroit communications center started to receive calls early Thursday about a...
PLYMOUTH, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Plymouth heads for ‘Party Town’ title – more liquor licenses

Nov. 21, 2022 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Plymouth will add two downtown liquor licenses. Members of the Plymouth City Commission recently agreed to allow two additional liquor licenses in the downtown area. Currently, the city allows a total of 28 Class C liquor licenses, including 16 in the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district. The vote increases the number of Class C licenses allowing the sale of liquor by the glass to 18 in the downtown area.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ALGONAC, MI
WXYZ

Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated

(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
BRIGHTON, MI

