ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade
DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
HometownLife.com
Plans move forward for proposed car wash on Farmington Road in Livonia
Drivers could have a new option for getting their car clean on the north end of Livonia in the coming months. Plans are moving through Livonia City Hall to construct a new car wash at the former Napa Auto Parts store on Farmington Road just south of Eight Mile. The new car wash would have several queuing lanes and offer vacuums for cleaning the interior of vehicles as well.
HometownLife.com
Northville city council selects interim city manager
Mark Wollenweber has a pretty good idea of how eastern Wayne County works. Now, he'll get a taste of running a community on the county's west side. Wollenweber, the former city manager for the Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, was selected as Northville's interim city manager by the city council during a special meeting Nov. 17. He'll serve in the interim basis until a permanent manager can be found. The current manager, Patrick Sullivan, is retiring from his post Jan. 6 after serving 16 years in the city.
Detroit News
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
Metro Detroit restaurants open for dine-in or carry-out this Thanksgiving
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, or just looking for an alternative option, several restaurants will be open across Detroit and Metro Detroit to make it easier to enjoy a hearty spread, with a little less effort.
The Big, Bright Light Show starts holiday shopping season in Rochester
Monday night, it is Rochester's turn to flip the switch during the dazzling Big, Bright Light Show..
dbusiness.com
Judson Center Gala 2022
Judson Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Farmington Hills, hosted its annual gala, this year titled “A Night to Embrace,” on Friday, Nov. 11, at The Henry in Dearborn. Funds raised from the event go to supporting the organization’s mission to help and serve children who have been abused, neglected, or are challenged by developmental disabilities, severe emotional impairment, and autism spectrum disorder. Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner, cocktails, a live and a silent auction, entertainment, dancing, and more. Event sponsors included Huntington, Ruby + Associates, CNS Healthcare, Magna, PNC, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
lakeorionreview.com
Lake Orion boarding house destroyed by fire in January finally razed
LAKE ORION — For more than 128 years a house has stood at 35 N. Broadway St. in downtown Lake Orion. A home for individual families and, most recently, a home for boarders who found family among their fellow tenants. Now that once richly inhabited home is a pile...
dbusiness.com
Hob Nobble Gobble 2022
The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
candgnews.com
Potters Market returns after two-year hiatus
SOUTHFIELD — After COVID put it on hold for two years, the Potters Market is back in time for the holiday season, with more than 35,000 pieces of pottery on offer from 124 artists, including 55 artists making their debut at the show. Now in its 45th year, the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Head-on car collision claims 2 lives in Plymouth
Two motorists died early Thursday after one vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway in Plymouth Township crashed head-on into another vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. State police said on its official Twitter account that its metro Detroit communications center started to receive calls early Thursday about a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
plymouthvoice.com
Plymouth heads for ‘Party Town’ title – more liquor licenses
Nov. 21, 2022 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Plymouth will add two downtown liquor licenses. Members of the Plymouth City Commission recently agreed to allow two additional liquor licenses in the downtown area. Currently, the city allows a total of 28 Class C liquor licenses, including 16 in the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district. The vote increases the number of Class C licenses allowing the sale of liquor by the glass to 18 in the downtown area.
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing
Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
WXYZ
Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated
(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
City plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
