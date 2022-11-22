Read full article on original website
Related
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Ben Platt And Noah Galvin Revealed That They're Engaged In A Pair Of Instagram Posts
The couple both revealed the news on Friday morning, and it looks like they couldn't be happier.
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
KTVZ
David Hockney brings a splash of color to luncheon with King Charles III
Celebrated British artist David Hockney is renowned for the bold and expressive use of color in his paintings. So, it was only right that he made a daring sartorial statement when he was invited to the Order of Merit luncheon at Buckingham Palace. While some guests donned their finest loafers...
Comments / 0