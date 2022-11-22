Read full article on original website
RED BANK: TAXI FARE HIKE APPROVED
After idling for 12 years, taxi fares in Red Bank are about to increase, following action by the borough council this week. Red Bank is one of only five municipalities in Monmouth County that regulates cab fares, said interim borough administrator Darren McConnell. And with operating costs up, cab operators sought and finally won their first fare increase since 2010.
RED BANK: MEN’S CLOTHING, EATERIES IN CHURN
Evan Piscitelli is now owner of two downtown shops: a jeweler and a men’s shop. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) We’ve also got updates on four restaurants – three opening, and one closed. A Mexican restaurant called El Gavilan plans to open at 51...
RED BANK: SPARED HOUSE TO GET SPRUCE-UP
The new owners of 26 Wallace Street plan to refurbish it as a single-family home. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Philip Cardelfe at the HPC meeting Wednesday, above, and the front porch as seen in February. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) He also intends...
RED BANK: HOSPITAL LOT GETS GREENERY
Some readers have noticed earthmoving activity at the corner of Spring and East Front streets in Red Bank lately and wondered:. The lot as it appeared last week, above, and in December, 2020, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Riverview Medical Center owns the vacant half-acre lot,...
RED BANK: MAN FACES ‘UPSKIRTING’ CHARGES
A Red Bank man has been charged with “upskirting” at least two women in a Shrewsbury supermarket last month, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, right, of Waverly Place, is accused of following female shoppers around the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue and “using his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the MCPO said in a press release.
LITTLE SILVER: ‘GOOD SAMARITANS’ KEEP DOG
Gemma is a six-year-old pit bull mix with a brindle coat. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl DeLorenzo. Click to enlarge.) A Little Silver dog that wandered away from home a week ago appears to have been snatched by presumed good Samaritans, her owner says. Gemma relaxing at home. (Photo courtesy of...
RED BANK REGIONAL TEACHER ARRESTED
An English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School has been arrested and criminally charged with having a long-term sexual relationship with a former student, starting when she was enrolled at the school, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Michael F. Canning, 41, of Long Branch is...
SHREWSBURY: YMCA HOSTS ESSAY CONTEST
Press release from the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County. Red Bank Regional High School students and their peers across Monmouth County are invited to participate in YMCA of Greater Monmouth County’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King essay contest. Two essays will be selected as grand prize winners and the...
RED BANK: NEWCOMER TO LEAD MAJOR CHANGE
Mayor-elect Billy Portman, left, with Mayor Pasquale Menna at a campaign celebration at the Dublin House Pub Tuesday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank’s 114-year run under the “borough” form of government is now officially slated to end next summer. And the...
RED BANK: PARK CHRISTMAS TREE ARRIVES
After a short trip from Middletown, Red Bank’s annual centerpiece Christmas tree is up and ready for trimming in Riverside Gardens Park. The tree, donated by Kristine and Brian Ortiz of the township’s Fairview section, was trucked into town and installed in the park Sunday morning. It’s slated...
RED BANK: VOTERS FAVOR DEMS… AND CHANGE
Democrats Angela Mirandi and John Jackson at Jackson’s home Tuesday night. (Photo from John Jackson. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank voters appeared to have stuck with Democrats in Tuesday’s election – while also clamoring for both a new form of governance and a wider field of future candidates.
RED BANK: BROAD STREET ‘VAULT’ SOLD
After a long-overdue sprucing-up and revival as office space, a prominent building in downtown Red Bank changed hands late last month,. redbankgreen has learned. Though designed for the First National Bank, the building was occupied by Red Bank Trust Company, which absorbed First National in May 1914, just as construction was completed. (Article from Red Bank Register archive via Red Bank Public Library.)
RED BANK: GOP ATTACKS AT RACE’S END
The council candidates, clockwise from top center, are Mark Taylor, John Jackson, Jonathan Maciel Penney and Angela Mirandi. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Republicans went on the offensive in the closing days of the race for two seats on the Red Bank council, to be decided in Tuesday’s election.
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for October, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Theft: On 10/01/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of Mechanic St., the owner reported items stolen from a vehicle. The reported stolen items were one pair of Fendi sunglasses valued at $500.00, one pair of Versace sunglasses valued at $400.00, US Currency in the amount of $100.00, and a NJ Driver’s License. Ptl. Frank Metta.
RED BANK: AUTO STOLEN FROM CAR WASH
In yet another brazen auto theft, a thief stole a freshly cleaned luxury vehicle from a Red Bank car wash Monday, police confirmed. On Wednesday, police Chief Darren McConnell said a 2019 BMW 740 was taken from Butch’s Lube ‘n Wash on Newman Springs Road. As described in...
RED BANK: HISTORIC REFERENDUM ON BALLOT
Red Bank would still be known as the “Borough of Red Bank,” even if the form of government is changed by referendum, Charter Study commissioners say. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. While Red Bank’s 114-year run under a “borough” form of...
RED BANK: ARREST MADE IN BURGLARY SPREE
Onajii Campbell, 32 years old, faces multiple counts of burglary, attempted burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools, police Chief Darren McConnell said Thursday. Campbell is in custody and currently incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township, McConnell said. The arrest resulted from an investigation that began...
RED BANK: TREE PLANTING UNDERWAY
A fall planting of 75 young trees in Red Bank began with a gingko finding a home on Leonard Street Monday morning. With Lisa Simms watching, Shade Tree Committee members Boris Kofman and Remedios Quiroz install a slow-release watering bag around the tree’s base. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
RED BANK: SECRET STAR OF THE PARADE?
Ok, we could be dead wrong about this, but it seems to us at redbankgreen that there may be an entertainment superstar who enjoyed Red Bank’s Halloween Parade and was able to blend into the crowd in costume. Mystery parade-goer smooches a mystery clown in the White Street lot....
RED BANK: APARTMENTS WIN BOARD OK
The vacant onetime home of Big Man’s West and the office building at left would be razed to make way for the development, shown in the illustration below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Rendering by SOME Architects. Click to enlarge.) Developer Michael Salerno told redbankgreen he’s planning to call...
