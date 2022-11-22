ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

Cities That Will Grow the Fastest in the Next Few Decades

The population of the United States is forever shifting, with changing birth and death rates as well as immigration and migration patterns. The result is that while some parts of the country are stagnating or losing people, others are growing rapidly, a trend that is likely to continue in the coming years.    The U.S. population […]
OREGON STATE
KTEN.com

The best liberal places to live in America

A vibrant city setting, where the streets are highly walkable, homes are on the smaller side, and a diversity of ethnicities and races can be found throughout the community: This is the type of place where liberals prefer to live, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center study. Almost half of liberals prefer city living, with around two in 10 preferring suburban life.
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

Finally There's Some Good News for Renters

Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State

Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in America

Two NC cities were named "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement in 2022" by a major national publication. Here's why!Photo byPinehurst.com. After working for a number of years at a job, one thing that most people look forward to is riding off in the sunset and enjoying their retirement. While some people may stay in their hometown, others like to go somewhere else to enjoy the latter years of their life. Well, one major national publication thinks that not one but two cities in North Carolina are a few of the best places to enjoy retirement! In this article, we will take a look at which two NC cities were chosen as well as a few other cities that made the list!
PINEHURST, NC

