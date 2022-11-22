ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

Murder near Gretna

 2 days ago

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide late Monday night in unincorporated Gretna.

"Around 11:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr.  Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult male on the ground outside a residence. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene."

Detective Brandon Veal asks anyone with information to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

New Orleans, LA
