Accused Delphi Killer 'Is Not the Only Actor Involved in This,' Says Prosecutor
Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and her best friend 13-year-old Abby Williams The man accused of killing two Indiana teen girls may not have acted alone, according to the prosecutor involved in the case. Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder, in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her best friend, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams in Delphi, Ind., on Feb. 13, 2017. The girls were reported missing by family after failing...
Richard Allen Charged With 2017 Murders of Eighth Graders in Indiana
The 50-year-old Allen was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2017 killings in Delphi, Indiana.
A Man Has Been Arrested More Than Five Years After The Delphi Murders Of Two Girls
More than five years after two girls were killed in the small town of Delphi, Indiana, a 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Richard Allen was arrested and charged last week, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced in an emotional news conference on Monday. Allen is accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German and 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams, who disappeared after being dropped off at a trailhead on Feb. 13, 2017. After a massive search in the town of about 3,000 people, their bodies were found in a wooded area nearly 24 hours later.
Suspect arrested for 2017 murders of Delphi, Indiana teenagers
Law enforcement said Monday that an arrest had been made in the deaths of Indiana teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German, whose 2017 disappearance and murders shocked the nation. Indiana State Police announced that Richard Allen, 50, had been charged with two counts of murder related to the girls' deaths. He has pleaded not guilty. Allen's arrest marks a significant milestone in the nearly six-year investigation into the crime. On Feb. 13, 2017, Williams, 13, and German, 14, went for a hike in the woods in rural Delphi, Indiana, on a day off from school. They were never seen alive again, and...
Federal judge undecided on release of body cam video in Herman Whitfield case
A federal judge heard the arguments from both IMPD and the lawyers of Herman Whitfield III's family to release the full, unedited body camera footage of the incident leading up to his death.
Purdue student charged with killing roommate claims insanity
A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate has filed notice in court that he plans to use an insanity defense.In a motion electronically filed Friday, Ji Min Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, requested the court to appoint “two or three competent and disinterested psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians who have expertise in determining competency to examine the Defendant and report to this Court on his competence to stand trial.” The motion also sought to schedule a competency hearing for Sha, the Journal and Courier reported.Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea,...
