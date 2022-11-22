Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
Southern Mo. woman in serious conditions after deer causes wreck
CARTER COUNTY — Two Missouri women were hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near Ellsinore. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevrolet 1500 was westbound on Route A when the driver — Lisa M. Dierker, 51, Williamsville — swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned.
KFVS12
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
KFVS12
Police investigating deadly crash in Carbondale
A Caruthersville woman faces several charges, including credit card theft. Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), crews are on the scene of a deadly crash at the southbound 75.8 mile marker of I-55. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on...
KTLO
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation. Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported missing on November 13. His...
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
wpsdlocal6.com
18-year-old killed in Carbondale crash
CARBONDALE, IL — A single-vehicle accident in Carbondale claimed the life of an 18-year-old on Saturday evening. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, 18-year-old Trace Bittle of Marion was seriously injured when his car was overturned on Walnut St. Police say Bittle was immediately taken by...
KFVS12
2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
KFVS12
Pulaski Co. business break-in under investigation
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Shop Small Holiday Market held before SEMO men’s basketball game. Updated:...
thunderboltradio.com
TDOT Approves Detour Route Change for Tractor-Trailer Traffic in Obion County
After several consultations with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will change a detour route for semi-tractor trailer trucks. The change in traffic was forced due to the closure of Highway 51, from Union City to Fulton, because of work on the I-69 project. The current...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two adults flown to Tennessee hospital after Sunday night crash in Graves County, Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two adults were flown to an out-of-state hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office says, but a baby in the car with them was uninjured. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Mallori Dawson of...
kbsi23.com
Graves County sheriff asks for public’s help finding stolen truck
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden asks for the public’s help finding a stolen pickup truck. Sometime overnight on Monday, Nov. 21, someone stole a 1994 Ford F150 4X2 pickup truck from the Water Valley area. The truck is white on top and bottom...
KFVS12
First Alert: Serving of light rain possible for Thanksgiving
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Shaping up to be a wet but not wintry Thanksgiving as a weather system lifts SW to NE across the region today and tonight. Rain overall looks to be mainly on the light side, but fairly widespread today with rain becoming lighter and more scattered tonight as cooler and drier air moves back in from the northwest behind a weak cold front.
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash in Graves County Sunday night. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of KY 80 East/KY 97 and the KY 121 Bypass at 8:55 p.m. According to Kentucky State Police, Mallori Dawson, 24 of...
kbsi23.com
Boil advisory in effect in parts of Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A boil water advisory has been issued in parts of Scott County. The advisory is in effect for the areas north and west of Oran and south and west of Chaffee due to a main line leak, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Christmas Parade to result in temporary road closure on Saturday evening
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield-Graves County Lions Club Christmas Parade will cause a temporary closure along a section of KY 121-Business on Saturday evening. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the parade is primarily traveling southward on KY 121-Business/South 6th St./Paris Road from Walnut St. The parade will turn east on to East Douthitt St. and will end at Mayfield High School.
KFVS12
Crews work to repair pipes after sewer overflow in Jackson near Klaus Park Village
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rupture resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The lift station was shut down and the leak was stopped. At 4:30 p.m., crews reported that repairs would be completed later Monday night. Residents and families living near the subdivisions of...
KFVS12
31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade scheduled for Dec. 3
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be Saturday, December 3. The parade will start at 6 p.m. along Illinois Avenue. According to the city, street closures for the parade start at 5 p.m. See a detour map from the city below. Other holiday events...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for woman reported missing in Carlisle County
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman reported missing in Carlisle County, Kentucky. The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Ashley Crawford has been reported missing after her husband says he last saw her the evening of Nov. 13. Investigators say Crawford is 5 feet...
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman faces drug charges in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after she was arrested in Graves County on Nov. 21. April Renee Jones, 47, faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense over 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense or greater (methamphetamine).
