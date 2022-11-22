ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newyorkfamily.com

Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022

Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family. Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families!. Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022. Manhattan. Bank of America Winter Village...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

15 Christmas Displays in New York to Put You in the Holiday Spirit

There's nothing like spending an evening with your family and enjoying all the holidays have to offer. From thousands of twinkling Christmas lights and beautiful decorations to seasonal music everywhere you go, there's so much to enjoy. Neighborhoods light up for the Christmas season as front lawns transform into a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve in Bay Ridge

Happy Thanksgiving Eve! In Bay Ridge, the night before Thanksgiving is celebrated with friends. 1) Screaming Broccolli will play at Wicked Monk starting at 11:00 pm – 3rd Avenue and 95th Street. 2) Baci Ristorante at 8424 – 3rd Avenue from 7:00 to 12:00 pm. 3) PC’s Bar...
RIDGE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

14 photos of Black Friday on Staten Island at Best Buy, Toys R Us and other retailers through the years

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, holiday shoppers hit the stores in search of deep discounts on Black Friday. The shopping day has certainly changed through the years. At one point, some stores shifted to open on Thanksgiving, causing the one-day shopping frenzy to start early. And then of course, the past couple of holiday shopping seasons were greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced adjustments in store hours and an emphasis on safety, online shopping and curbside pickup.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
nytix.com

NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales

Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City

NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread

New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tractor trailer slams into overpass in Queens

NEW YORK -- A tractor trailer slammed into an overpass in Queens on Wednesday morning.It happened on the Jackie Robinson Parkway near the Metropolitan Avenue exit in Kew Gardens.The impact sheared off the top of the trailer, leaving debris on the truck and the roadway.There's no word on the extent of the damage to the overpass.No injuries were reported.
QUEENS, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
