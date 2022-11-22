Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Related
5,000 volunteers, 700 clowns and more: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by the numbers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will fill the streets of New York City on Thursday with music, floats, balloons, dancing stars and Santa Claus. The parade starts at 77th Street and Central Park West in Manhattan, with participants marching the route from Central...
Check out Staten Island’s upcoming events: Annadale Tree Lighting on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Thanksgiving weekend and though lots of folks are on a long weekend away, Staten Island is definitely not sleeping. And while the holiday weekend isn’t overflowing with as many options as usual, there’s still lots to do with the whole family.
newyorkfamily.com
Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022
Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family. Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families!. Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022. Manhattan. Bank of America Winter Village...
Thrillist
Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC
It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
N.J. blaze destroys 7 celebrity trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in Hudson County used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
96.9 WOUR
15 Christmas Displays in New York to Put You in the Holiday Spirit
There's nothing like spending an evening with your family and enjoying all the holidays have to offer. From thousands of twinkling Christmas lights and beautiful decorations to seasonal music everywhere you go, there's so much to enjoy. Neighborhoods light up for the Christmas season as front lawns transform into a...
queenoftheclick.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve in Bay Ridge
Happy Thanksgiving Eve! In Bay Ridge, the night before Thanksgiving is celebrated with friends. 1) Screaming Broccolli will play at Wicked Monk starting at 11:00 pm – 3rd Avenue and 95th Street. 2) Baci Ristorante at 8424 – 3rd Avenue from 7:00 to 12:00 pm. 3) PC’s Bar...
‘Winter Wonderland’ returns to Richmond Road: Casale Jewelers to host NYC Christmas tree lighting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Casale Jewelers is preparing for its seventh annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival on Richmond Road in Dongan Hills with the festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2022. The free Dec. 5 event is set to take place in front...
14 photos of Black Friday on Staten Island at Best Buy, Toys R Us and other retailers through the years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, holiday shoppers hit the stores in search of deep discounts on Black Friday. The shopping day has certainly changed through the years. At one point, some stores shifted to open on Thanksgiving, causing the one-day shopping frenzy to start early. And then of course, the past couple of holiday shopping seasons were greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced adjustments in store hours and an emphasis on safety, online shopping and curbside pickup.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
nytix.com
NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales
Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
downtownny.com
Four Winter Villages in Lower Manhattan That’ll Transport You to the North Pole
You might have noticed all the holiday cheer already being spread throughout the neighborhood, but one perennial activity that cannot be overlooked is, of course, frequenting all the winter villages. Here in Lower Manhattan, we’ve got everything from a Santa’s house, a Swiss ski village, a festive holiday market and...
Here are the locations where you’ll find the most wild turkeys on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Turkeys seem to be everywhere on Staten Island -- and we’re not talking about those on the tables of your Thanksgiving feasts. Wild turkeys found on Staten Island are not a new thing. Despite attempts by local officials to rid the Island of them, it seems like the Island flock is growing in increasing numbers.
NBC Connecticut
Bats Are Falling to the Ground in NYC's Central Park — Here's Why
Officials are offering a warning to those going for a walk in Central Park: Watch your step, because you might step on a bat. Officials say the bats are going into shock from the cold temperatures, and then falling from the trees. While it may sounds strange, they said it...
PhillyBite
Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City
NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
pix11.com
Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread
New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
intheknow.com
Drab NYC bedroom turns into serene oasis in stunning $1,000 transformation
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On this episode of 1K Dream Room, host...
The 10 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In New York City
If you're raising a family in "the city that never sleeps," you'll want to find a neighborhood that does. Here are some of the top family-friendly areas in NYC.
Tractor trailer slams into overpass in Queens
NEW YORK -- A tractor trailer slammed into an overpass in Queens on Wednesday morning.It happened on the Jackie Robinson Parkway near the Metropolitan Avenue exit in Kew Gardens.The impact sheared off the top of the trailer, leaving debris on the truck and the roadway.There's no word on the extent of the damage to the overpass.No injuries were reported.
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0