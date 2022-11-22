Read full article on original website
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
North Korea's leader Kim reveals his daughter in rare appearance
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has appeared with his young daughter in public for the first time, confirming long-rumoured reports of her existence. The girl, believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, joined him at an inspection of a major intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Friday. The pair stood hand-in-hand during...
North Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea as US Warns ‘End of Regime'
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South Korea’s military detected the two launches...
Kim Jong Un’s daughter makes first-ever public appearance during missile test
The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un made her first public appearance on Friday during an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. North Korean state media reported on Saturday that Kim watched the launch with his wife, their “beloved daughter” and other officials. The United States and other...
North Korea amps up threats with US with new message
North Korea's military said on Monday that its recent barrage of missile tests were practice to "mercilessly" strike key South Korean and U.S. targets. U.S. and South Korean officials responded by saying they would further enhance their joint training drills.Nov. 7, 2022.
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD
The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
North Korea threatens to take stronger measures if US does not stop «military provocations»
North Korea's Foreign Ministry warned Tuesday that it may consider applying "stronger follow-up measures" if the United States continues "military provocations," referring to military moves carried out next to Seoul. A spokesman for the North Korean Department has denounced that the joint air exercises carried out by the allies, called...
Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim
South Korea's former president, Moon Jae In, said on Monday that he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent as a gift by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, citing a lack of support from his successor.Nov. 7, 2022.
'Idiots': Kim Jong Un's Sister Slams Seoul Counterparts Over Sanctions Row
The South Korean unification ministry described Kim Yo-jong's use of "vulgar language" as "deplorable."
North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it's unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
