BBC

North Korea's leader Kim reveals his daughter in rare appearance

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has appeared with his young daughter in public for the first time, confirming long-rumoured reports of her existence. The girl, believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, joined him at an inspection of a major intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Friday. The pair stood hand-in-hand during...
TODAY.com

North Korea amps up threats with US with new message

North Korea's military said on Monday that its recent barrage of missile tests were practice to "mercilessly" strike key South Korean and U.S. targets. U.S. and South Korean officials responded by saying they would further enhance their joint training drills.Nov. 7, 2022.
The Independent

US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD

The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
CBS Detroit

North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Little Apple Post

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it's unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Law & Crime

Hillary Clinton Renews Calls for RICO Lawsuit Sanctions, Calls Donald Trump a ‘Serial Litigant’ Who Files Dubious Cases Against ‘His Perceived Foes’

In a reply brief filed Monday, attorneys for Hillary Clinton and a collection of other defendants renewed calls for sanctions against Donald Trump’s attorneys over a thus-far-failed racketeering case in the Southern District of Florida. The other defendants who filed the joint sanctions brief also include Clinton’s campaign, John...
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
