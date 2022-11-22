Read full article on original website
‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves
Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
Pope lunches with poor, denounces ‘sirens of populism’
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis ate lunch with hundreds of refugees, poor and homeless people on Sunday as he called for a renewed commitment to helping society’s weakest and denounced the “sirens of populism” that drown out their cries for help. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s...
Memo on introducing energy windfall tax to be brought before Irish ministers
A memo is to be brought before Irish ministers on Tuesday on introducing a temporary windfall tax, it is understood.It is to come before Cabinet following agreement by EU energy ministers on implementing the emergency levy in response to huge profits being made by energy companies.The EU’s windfall tax aims to redistribute profits made in Europe’s energy sector amid a crisis fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The measure would include a cap on all market revenue on non-gas electricity generators and a temporary solidarity contribution for fossil fuel producing companies.Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said Ireland could receive in the region...
France tightens border controls with Italy after diplomatic spat over EU’s migrant distribution
Border controls between France and Italy have become tighter after a diplomatic spat over the distribution of migrants arriving from Africa. On Sunday November 13th, long lines formed at northern Italy’s border crossings with France. Dozens of migrants slept on mattresses under a highway overpass, a number that could increase as French authorities crack down on the crossings.
France, Germany urge firm response to U.S. inflation law
PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany sought on Tuesday to pave over differences on economic policy with ministers saying they agreed Europe needed a strong response to the U.S. administration’s plans for government support for some American industries.
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Saudi Arabia's energy minister appeared to share a veiled warning for US President Joe Biden on Tuesday over the American leader's controversial decision to release more oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserves. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the uncle of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), accused some countries of...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
This pretty Italian town is paying people $30,000 to move there
In Puglia, in the heel of Italy's boot, the beautiful town of Presicce is the latest to try to lure new residents by offering bargain property deals. It's paying people up to $30,000 to become a resident.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
We are diversifying, Scholz says as German business warns against hurting China ties
BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Germany will not repeat its mistakes with Russia in China and was already diversifying its trade, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, as a major industrial player warned against damaging ties to the country's biggest trading partner.
Germany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document
BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign ministry plans to tighten the rules for companies deeply exposed to China, making them disclose more information and possibly conduct stress tests for geopolitical risks, a confidential draft document seen by Reuters said.
Rishi Sunak – live: Brexiteer Owen Paterson takes government to EU human rights court
Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson has claimed that his human rights were breached in the parliamentary lobbying investigation that led to his resignation.He has lodged a formal complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) despite calling for an end to Strasbourg’s influence in Britain.An official notice from the ECHR said the ex-MP claimed the investigation had “damaged his good reputation” and was “not fair in many basic respects”.Mr Paterson resigned from the Commons in November 2021, after being found by the Standards Authority to have lobbied the government on behalf of two companies paying him more than...
German industry calls for more support to diversify beyond China
BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - One of Germany's main industry lobby groups called on Monday for more support for industry to diversify trade beyond China, as the government prepares new policies aimed at reducing the economy's dependence on Beijing.
Energy bills: Government 'determined' to get £400 payments to NI
The government is "absolutely determined" to get the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme to Northern Ireland households, the chancellor has said. Households are due to be credited with the payment automatically to help with energy costs this winter. People in Great Britain started receiving the payments in October. Northern...
India faces deepening demographic divide as it prepares to overtake China as the world’s most populous country
The cry of a baby born in India one day next year will herald a watershed moment for the country, when the scales tip and India overtakes China as the world’s most populous nation. Yet the story of India’s population boom is really two stories. In the north, led...
Italy's right-wing government resuscitates mega Sicily bridge project
ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy's new right-wing government revived on Tuesday moribund plans to connect the island of Sicily to the mainland with a giant bridge - one of the most ambitious engineering projects ever conceived.
Fact-checking Giorgia Meloni's claim about France
A video of Giorgia Meloni, a right-wing politician who has become Italy's new prime minister, accusing France of using a "colonial currency" to "exploit the resources" of African countries has been widely shared on social media. There have been recent tensions between the two countries over how to deal with...
EU's Michel to raise global challenges at Dec 1 Xi meeting
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on Dec. 1 to discuss a range of global challenges including the war in Ukraine, tensions over Taiwan and EU concerns about imbalanced economic ties.
UK urged to quit treaty that ‘puts fossil fuel interests before climate action’
The UK should follow other European countries in pulling out of a treaty that lets fossil fuel giants sue governments over their climate policies, campaigners have urged.The controversial Energy Charter Treaty was established in the 1990s when the world energy system was heavily dominated by fossil fuels and enables foreign companies to challenge energy policies that threaten their investments, using secretive arbitration courts.A number of countries have faced costly legal challenges over reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and boosting renewables, including the Netherlands, which has faced a 1.4 billion US dollar (£1.18 billion) challenge over its phase-out of coal.Parties...
