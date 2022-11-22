Santa Express store opens for young shoppers at River Park Square this Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Santa Express store at River Park Square opens this Friday!

It’s a unique experience where kids do the shopping for their friends and family with the help of volunteer elves.

Gifts are laid out in sections by price, ranging between one dollar and $12.

Volunteers will walk kids (age 4-12) through the Santa Express experience, helping them shop for gifts within a selected budget.

There’s also a wrapping station at the end to get the gifts ready to go under the tree!

Every year, proceeds from Santa Express go back to help kids and families through Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery.

The Santa Express store is on the lower level of River Park Square and will be open Friday, Nov. 25 through Thursday, Dec. 22.

You can bring your kids by to shop Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Want to be a volunteer elf? Plenty are still needed! See the official Santa Express website for more information.

