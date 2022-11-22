Women’s Basketball: Nebraska Hosts Tarleton Tonight

The Huskers and Texans have never met in a major team sport

Nebraska women's basketball is looking to get back in the win column.

The Huskers host Tarleton at 6 p.m. tonight.

NU is 2-2 after wins back-to-back road losses to Creighton and Drake . The losses dropped the Huskers out of the rankings after debuting at No. 22.

Tarleton, a member of the WAC, is 3-1 on the year. The Texans lost their only previous road game this season, an 84-48 defeat at Vanderbilt.

Nebraska and Tarleton have never met in a major team sport.

Tonight's game will be streamed online on B1G+.

The Huskers Radio Network will have coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m., with Matt Coatney on play-by-play and analyst Jeff Griesch. Coverage can be heard on affiliates across the state, including in Lincoln on B-107.3 FM as well as 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN.

