Thanksgiving Holiday 2022 Hours Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes

TAMPA, Fla. – For the Thanksgiving holiday, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes will be turned eastbound at 1:30 pm.

This configuration will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28 when normal hours of operation will resume, according to Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority.

We will update this story with any changes in this posting.

