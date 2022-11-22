LSC moves forward on re-districting map, appoints new assistant principals

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — While the general public may have attended the November meeting of the Lafayette School Corporation to share frustration over statements from a newly elected member, the board addressed other key issues.

The board also addressed the redistricting of the LSC’s map, which has been pushed off for months, as well as the appointment of two new assistant principals at Jefferson High School.

Public hearing scheduled for LSC re-districting

In February, Superintendent Les Huddle spoke to the members of the school board about a new proposed district map.

“Right now, each one of these seven school board members comes from a certain area,” Huddle said in an interview after the February meeting. “But when the Census happens, every 10 years the board has to look at those boundaries because you have to be within a certain percentage of the population so there’s equal representation.”

Currently, the LSC’s district map is divided up into seven specific neighborhood districts.

But in order to meet the findings of the Census, the board needed to create a new district map. One plan was that proposed back in February, was a new map that would contain four new lettered districts A through D and three at-large positions.

“One of the positives with the three at-large (districts) is that I think it gives community members-at-large a little bit of a better opportunity to run for a seat on the board,” Huddle said in February.

The board ran into one major issue with this new proposed map, however. With the way the new districts were divided, there would be no current school board who lived within the proposed district A, and a new representative would need to be voted in to fill that spot.

As a result of this issue, the board decided to hold off on voting on the resolution and table discussions on the matter.

Since then the board continued to push the matter back to each subsequent meeting, until November, when the board discussed bringing the matter up for a vote.

“I bring that (resolution on district map) back because we are running out of time when we need to make a decision for no later than December,” said Huddle at the November meeting.

Stephen Bultinck, LSC District 7 representative, showed interest in voting for the resolution.

“I would just say move ahead with it. You know we discussed it enough and I can’t see anything that would radically change,” Bultinck said.

At first, there was some interest from the board to vote on that matter, but the board ultimately decided to push the matter off to December.

Members of the board cited that they’d like to have a little bit more time to discuss the matter, as well as give the public one last opportunity to view the new changes to the district map.

The new map will be on the agenda at the LSC’s Dec. 5 work session meeting, which is open to the public. And the board will vote on the matter at its final meeting of the year on Dec. 12.

LSC appoints two new assistant principals

The LSC school board appointed two new assistant principals to Jefferson High School, Greg Smith and Casey Davenport.

Smith served as the interim assistant principal at Jefferson High School for the 2022 school year. Prior to his appointment, Smith had worked in the teaching industry for decades, but in 2015, he moved to Indiana after his wife was offered a teaching job at Purdue University.

Smith worked at Lafayette Jeff for around seven years. From 2015 to 2019, Smith worked as a history and government teacher, and in 2019, Smith left the class to become the school’s librarian, instructional coach and assistant test coordinator.

It wasn’t until the day before the start of the new year school year that Smith was asked to step into the interim assistant principal role.

The board unanimously voted him in.

Davenport served as the principal at Meadowlawn Elementary School in Monticello, Ind., since 2018. Prior to her appointment, Davenport earned her undergrad degree in early childhood education from Purdue University and then earned a master’s degree in curriculum instruction and principal’s licenses from Indiana Wesleyan.

She then taught at the LSC from 2009 to 2013, until she transitioned into an administrative role in 2013, with the Twin Lakes School District as an assistant principal.

The board unanimously voted her in.

Parent: 'My child is transgender'

November’s meeting Monday was packed with community members, with almost every seat in the Hiatt Administration Center taken.

Not everyone was there to share their dismay with the newly elected school board member, Charles “Chuck” Hockema's statements and beliefs. About half of the room seemed to be celebrating the appointment of Lafayette Jefferson High School’s newest assistant principals.

Others hoped Hockema would be present to share their opinions with him. Hockema was not present.

When the time came time for public comment, the LSC school board asked if anyone wanted to speak. Initially, the room held quiet and motionless.

That was until the board prepared to move from the public comment section of the meeting. One parent who was sitting in the back of the room stood up and said, “If I may.”

Lyle Janney, whose child attends school in the Tippecanoe School Corporation, came up to the podium to speak to the board. He acknowledged the fact that his child doesn’t currently attend a school in the district but said to the LSC board, “Since one of your soon-to-be newly elected board members has spoken at the TSC board meetings, I feel free to speak here briefly.”

“I want to urge all of you to bear in mind that children’s minds are only going to grow as much as you let them,” Janney told the board. “They need to be encouraged. They need to be nurtured. And they need to have all the ground they can find to stand on.”

Janney shared with the LSC board member and those in attendance that his child is transgender.

“My own child is transgender and is fully supported. And there are people in this world today that would probably, well, by their very own words, want to string me up for securing for my child gender-affirming health care.

“At least one of your soon-to-be newly minted board members seems to have it out for children who want or need to explore their gender identity, their sexual orientation. I urge you not to let that happen. Thank you.”

After the meeting, members of the audience and the board went up to Janney and thanked him for sharing with the board.

The Journal & Courier spoke with Janney after the meeting to see how he felt when he first learned of Hockema’s victory.

“At my core, angry, but anger is tied to other things. It’s tied to hurt; it’s tied to disappointment. It’s tied to a lot of different things to different people to different times. To me that anger, mostly at its core is complete disappointment and the people in this town that would promote such an agenda as what he has openly espoused, just disappointment,” said Janney.

“That there are people in this world that are against the notion of kids discovering who they are, because that’s all it is. It's kids discovering who they are.

“I want kids to feel safe and able to learn who they are. From their inside out.”

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.