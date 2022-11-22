ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dan Graziano believes Justin Fields, Saquon Barkley would be 'explosive' duo for Bears

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UksqE_0jJnGqzC00

While there are still six games left this season, Bears fans are already looking ahead to an important 2023 offseason.

The expectation was never for Chicago to be contenders this season; it was all about development. And the most important development has been second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who’s emerged as one of the NFL’s most electrifying players.

This offseason, GM Ryan Poles will have an opportunity (and plenty of salary cap space) to build around Fields heading into a pivotal Year 3. The Bears will have north of $100 million to spend, and there are a lot of needs to address, particularly on offense.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano pitched an idea for one playmaker to join Fields in 2023 — Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who’s set to hit free agency this offseason.

“I threw out the Bears because you have Justin Fields already there,” Graziano said on Get Up!. “Imagine the two of them together [Fields and Barkley] and what that run game would look like and how potentially explosive.

“I think when people speculate on Saquon – if he’s not back with the Giants, they’ll want to put him on the top offenses, as an accent piece in Buffalo, or in Kansas City a place like that. But, it would be interesting to see him in a place like Chicago if they want to build it out from the run game and lean on that with Justin Fields as he develops.”

It’s safe to say running back isn’t a pressing need on offense, especially not when compared to the need for offensive line and receiver help. But assuming Poles addresses those needs (be it in free agency and/or the NFL draft), he could certainly look to add a playmaker like Barkley to the roster. He’s certainly got the money to do it.

David Montgomery is set to hit free agency this offseason, but the Bears do have Khalil Herbert, who’s been an explosive addition. Still, Herbert is no Barkley, who’s second in the league in rushing with 953 yards.

Right now, Fields doesn’t have a lot to work with in terms of talent at skill position players. The addition of Barkley could be a game-changer for this already explosive run game.

While the Giants will likely look to keep Barkley in New York, it’s a fun thought to consider.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders

The smoke around Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is increasing. Soon after 247Sports broke the news that Sanders was in talks with both Colorado and South Florida, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampde (subscription required) reported Wednesday that CU has “put forth a very impressive offer” for Coach Prime. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the 11-0 Jackson State Tigers, but he has expressed interest in moving up to higher levels of college football. Athletic director Rick George told BuffZone’s Brian Howell that the plan “has always been” to name a head coach before Dec. 5, right before the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.            List David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Hinted At A Major College Football Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't see Tennesee finishing the season strong. On Tuesday night, ESPN revealed that the Volunteers fell five spots to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. While last weekend's 63-38 loss to South Carolina effectively ended Tennessee's CFP chances, Greg McElroy lamented the steep decline affecting the SEC squad's bowl placement.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy