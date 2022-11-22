Late November can bring weather extremes to Maine, but today we are looking at a bright and quiet Thanksgiving Day. Cool, in the 30s to near 40 but with plenty of sun and very little wind it will be a nice day to head out for a walk this afternoon. Increasing clouds tonight and some rain showers arriving midday Friday. We’ll start with several dry hours tomorrow, by late morning some rain showers will approach from the west and move through rather quickly. Plan on rain showers, and some mountain snow showers starting around 10/11am Friday until 2/3pm. Milder Friday and through the weekend with highs back in the 40s to near 50. Saturday sun will be followed by some soggy weather later Sunday.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO