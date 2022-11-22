ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

$15 million in capital bonds approved in Clarendon county

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Council approved $15 million in bonds for various capital projects last night. According to a spokesperson for the county those projects include a new fire station for the Turbeville area, a public works fleet maintenance facility, and an animal enforcement annex for the law enforcement facility.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston City Council approves one-time bonuses for employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to use surplus funds to pay city employees a one-time bonus. Council approved $2,100,000 to be disbursed equally to all employees. Departments will be allowed to apply for additional funding for larger merit bonuses. The money is coming from the salary surplus of an […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway unseals first proposal for old Whittemore Elementary School

Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum. The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a...
CONWAY, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
GEORGIA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M

The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CNET

Stimulus Payments 2022: Your State Could Still Owe You a Check

As the holidays roll in, we could all use some extra money. South Carolina has started issuing printed checks, debit cards and direct deposits for up to $800 to eligible taxpayers. The income tax rebates were approved by state lawmakers as part of this year's $8.4 billion budget, according to the state Department of Revenue, and payments will continue to go out through December.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy