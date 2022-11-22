Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Chicago temperature outlook as November 2022 comes to a close
November began warm, turned cold then became mild for the latter third of the month. While the last day of November and first day of December will have below normal temperatures, closer to normal conditions are expected to follow.
Light showers & mild temps on tap for Thanksgiving
–Chicagoans enjoyed 100% of Tuesday’s possible sun which helped produced the city’s warmest temps in 11 days Tuesday with a high of 53 at O’Hare—a reading 8-deg above normal. Midway and the Lakefront each logged highs of 51-deg. Only a week ago, the official Chicago O’Hare high was just 42-deg.
Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade takes off in downtown
CHICAGO — The Chicago Thanksgiving Day Prade is expected to take off Thursday morning with fun festivities to rejoice in the holiday spirit.
Chicagoans partake in 3rd annual Wicker Park – Bucktown Small Business Fun Run
CHICAGO — For the third year in a row, runners revved up their running shoes in a friendly neighborhood competition to help support small businesses in Chicago. Participants in the Wicker Park – Bucktown Small Business Fun Run picked between two routes and in doing so, showed their support for either Team Bucktown or Team […]
Brookfield Zoo back with lights festival for holidays
BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Chicago’s longest running lights festival is back with millions of twinkling lights to brighten up the holiday season. “Holiday Magic” features over two million twinkling LED lights with the “Sea of Lights” returning with a new design of two miles of colorful lights synchronized to music on the zoo’s entire West mall. […]
VOTE NOW: Where is the Chicago area’s best Italian beef sandwich?
When WGN News Now put out the call asking for the location of your favorite Italian beef sandwich, hundreds of our readers answered. Now it’s time to narrow it down to the area’s top five sandwiches — which means we need your help once more!. Cast your...
Chicago and four IL towns make ‘Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers’ list
CHICAGO — It’s long been said that ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’ and that’s apparently very true in Chicago!. The Windy City is ranked No. 3 on “2023’s Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers” by Lawn Love. Researchers looked...
Midday Fix: Get involved in The Honeycomb Project’s Season of Service
Kristina Lowenstein, co-founder and executive director, The Honeycomb Project. Nate Buescher, volunteer with The Honeycomb Project, sophomore at Lincoln Park High School. Honeycomb’s Season of Service includes several opportunities to provide vital resources to local nonprofits while celebrating the spirit of the holidays:. –Community-based volunteer projects where kids and...
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
Elderly man left critical after South Chicago hit-and-run
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a pickup truck after an elderly man was hit as he was crossing the street in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened around 1:55 p.m. as he was crossing 87th Street at the crosswalk of Commerical Avenue. While he was crossing, a dark-colored pickup truck struck […]
Chicago police: 2 teens shot while sitting in parked car in Morgan Park
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot by an unknown person Saturday evening while they were sitting in a parked car in Morgan Park, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street. A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both taken to Christ Hospital in […]
Girls in the Game study finds more work still needs to be done
CHICAGO — This year marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, an act that expanded athletic opportunities to millions of girls and young women across the country. Studies have found girls who play sports are more likely to get better grades, graduate and have higher self-esteem. But a recent study on the West Side of […]
Midday Fix: Tips to avoid Black Friday & Cyber Monday scams
Thomas Johnson, VP of Public Relations – Board Relations – Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. Beware of false advertising and phony websites. If a company is selling the hottest item of the year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Make sure websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.
CPD: 2 teens shot while driving on West Side
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot Thanksgiving night while driving on the West Side. At around 9:15 p.m., police said a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle when they heard shots fired. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the back and leg and was transported to Stroger in fair condition. […]
Chicago U.S. soccer fans excited for England match
CHICAGO — A Navy Pier watch party was held for U.S. soccer fans excited for their match against England Friday in the World Cup. More than 1,700 fans of soccer showed up on Black Friday to view the game in the ballroom at Navy Pier. Team USA has two...
14-year-old shot in Near West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The boy was standing outside at the 200 block of South Western Avenue at around 10:03 p.m. when an unknown individual in a black sedan drove by and shot him. The boy suffered a gunshot […]
Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
Reports: Pitcher Mike Clevinger joins the White Sox on 1-year deal
CHICAGO — Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is signing with the Chicago White Sox, according to the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. After Rosenthal reported the signing, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that Clevinger’s deal with the White Sox was for 1 guaranteed year and worth more than $8 million. Clevinger started 22 games with the San Diego […]
2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering
CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
16-year-old girl shot on sidewalk near CTA Red Line station, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk near a CTA Red Line station, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue, according to police. The girl was shot in the right leg by an unknown person and taken to the […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0