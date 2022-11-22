Thomas Johnson, VP of Public Relations – Board Relations – Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. Beware of false advertising and phony websites. If a company is selling the hottest item of the year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Make sure websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO