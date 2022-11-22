ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Light showers & mild temps on tap for Thanksgiving

–Chicagoans enjoyed 100% of Tuesday’s possible sun which helped produced the city’s warmest temps in 11 days Tuesday with a high of 53 at O’Hare—a reading 8-deg above normal. Midway and the Lakefront each logged highs of 51-deg. Only a week ago, the official Chicago O’Hare high was just 42-deg.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Brookfield Zoo back with lights festival for holidays

BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Chicago’s longest running lights festival is back with millions of twinkling lights to brighten up the holiday season. “Holiday Magic” features over two million twinkling LED lights with the “Sea of Lights” returning with a new design of two miles of colorful lights synchronized to music on the zoo’s entire West mall. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Get involved in The Honeycomb Project’s Season of Service

Kristina Lowenstein, co-founder and executive director, The Honeycomb Project. Nate Buescher, volunteer with The Honeycomb Project, sophomore at Lincoln Park High School. Honeycomb’s Season of Service includes several opportunities to provide vital resources to local nonprofits while celebrating the spirit of the holidays:. –Community-based volunteer projects where kids and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. —  A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
NEW CHICAGO, IN
WGN News

Elderly man left critical after South Chicago hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a pickup truck after an elderly man was hit as he was crossing the street in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened around 1:55 p.m. as he was crossing 87th Street at the crosswalk of Commerical Avenue. While he was crossing, a dark-colored pickup truck struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Girls in the Game study finds more work still needs to be done

CHICAGO — This year marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, an act that expanded athletic opportunities to millions of girls and young women across the country. Studies have found girls who play sports are more likely to get better grades, graduate and have higher self-esteem. But a recent study on the West Side of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Tips to avoid Black Friday & Cyber Monday scams

Thomas Johnson, VP of Public Relations – Board Relations – Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. Beware of false advertising and phony websites. If a company is selling the hottest item of the year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Make sure websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: 2 teens shot while driving on West Side

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot Thanksgiving night while driving on the West Side. At around 9:15 p.m., police said a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle when they heard shots fired. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the back and leg and was transported to Stroger in fair condition. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago U.S. soccer fans excited for England match

CHICAGO — A Navy Pier watch party was held for U.S. soccer fans excited for their match against England Friday in the World Cup. More than 1,700 fans of soccer showed up on Black Friday to view the game in the ballroom at Navy Pier. Team USA has two...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

14-year-old shot in Near West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO —  A 14-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The boy was standing outside at the 200 block of South Western Avenue at around 10:03 p.m. when an unknown individual in a black sedan drove by and shot him. The boy suffered a gunshot […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Reports: Pitcher Mike Clevinger joins the White Sox on 1-year deal

CHICAGO — Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is signing with the Chicago White Sox, according to the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. After Rosenthal reported the signing, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that Clevinger’s deal with the White Sox was for 1 guaranteed year and worth more than $8 million. Clevinger started 22 games with the San Diego […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering

CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
