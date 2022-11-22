ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Wales team staff made to remove rainbow hats at World Cup match

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7XZD_0jJnFi8P00

The Wales team’s staff were among people made to remove their rainbow hats at their World Cup match against the USA, the Football Association of Wales has revealed.

The FAW issued a statement saying it is “extremely disappointed” by the actions of employees at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Monday night.

Security staff are accused of confiscating the multi-coloured hats from fans at the Group B game.

The FAW has collated information on these alleged incidents and will be addressing this matter directly with Fifa today

Supporters claimed they were told it was a “banned symbol” despite Fifa previously saying rainbow-coloured flags and clothing were not prohibited in stadiums.

Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the Gulf state but the host nation’s organisers had repeatedly said “all are welcome” in the run-up to the competition.

In the statement released to the media, the FAW said it was collecting information on the incidents and would address them directly with Fifa on Tuesday.

“On Monday (21 November) Cymru returned to the Fifa World Cup for the first time in 64 years, an historic moment for the squad, the valued fans – The Red Wall/Y Wal Goch – and the nation,” the FAW said.

“However, the Football Association of Wales were extremely disappointed by reports that members of Y Wal Goch, which included FAW staff members, were asked to remove and discard their Rainbow Wall bucket hats before entry to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

“These bucket hats were created in partnership with the FAW.

“The FAW has collated information on these alleged incidents and will be addressing this matter directly with Fifa today (22 November).

“The FAW will not be releasing any further comment at this stage.”

News that fans wearing rainbow garments were denied entry to the stadium and were asked to put items in lost property has sparked outrage in Qatar, the UK and elsewhere around the world.

Former Wales team captain Laura McAllister, who is an ambassador for her country at the tournament, was among a number of women told to remove the hats.

The PA news agency was made aware of at least one Wales fan who was told to take off his hat, leaving him “upset and angry”.

It has been reported that US sports journalist Grant Wahl was told he would be barred from the game unless he changed his rainbow T-shirt.

When you think that Fifa and Qatar couldn't get it any more wrong, they do something like this

Ms McAllister said she was furious at being told to take her hat off but told ITV it was important to “stick to our values”.

“I think we’ve had plenty of warning that this wasn’t going to be a World Cup where human rights and LGBT rights and women’s rights were well respected, really,” she said.

“But coming from a nation like Wales, we were very keen that we still took a stand.”

Tim Hartley, a Wales fan and head of fan charity Gol Cymru, told PA: “This whole tournament leaves a nasty taste in the mouth.

“When you think that Fifa and Qatar couldn’t get it any more wrong, they do something like this.”

Some fans have claimed they were told the rainbow-coloured items were being confiscated for their own safety.

A PA journalist witnessed a US fan being threatened for carrying a miniature rainbow flag on the Doha Metro by a man who appeared to be a Qatar supporter.

The man threatened to “kill” the fan and said “that flag is banned in this country”.

Wales and USA fans had to intervene to defuse the situation.

It comes after Wales and England made a last minute U-turn on wearing OneLove rainbow armbands after Fifa threatened team captains Gareth Bale and Harry Kane with sporting sanctions.

BBC pundit and former England player Alex Scott wore a OneLove armband during a live broadcast from England’s match against Iran.

There were also complaints before England and Wales’s matches about the ticketing system which caused chaos at the turnstiles.

Technical issues meant hundreds of fans missed the start of England v Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.

Wales fans were urged to head to their game at least three hours early to get around any issues getting into the stadium.

The Wales Fan Embassy called for the Fifa system’s glitches to be rectified ahead of the country’s match with Iran on Friday.

Wales fans are also said to have had a number of large banners and flags confiscated heading into the stadium on Monday, despite pre-registering them weeks in advance, as required by Fifa.

Some reported that the banners were missing at the end of the game, and have appealed on social media to find them.

Paul Corkrey, from the Wales FSA, said the tournament had been “a shambles” so far.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Germany players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban

Germany’s players covered their mouths for a World Cup team photograph on Wednesday in protest at being blocked from wearing an anti-discrimination armband. The national team players made the gesture as they prepared for kick-off in their opening match against Japan at the Khalifa Stadium. It followed a joint...
newschain

World Cup party cancelled for fans amid restrictions on alcohol sales

Organisers have sought to downplay the cancellation of a World Cup party for Wales fans ahead of their crunch group B clash with Iran. Fan charity Gol Cymru was looking to build on the success of its parties held either side of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the US with a second round of events for Friday’s fixture.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: History for Ronaldo as Richarlison scores stunner

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote his own piece of World Cup history as Portugal beat Ghana in their first Group H game, before pre-tournament favourites Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 with a brace for Richarlison. Uruguay and South Korea had earlier played out a tepid goalless draw, but Switzerland got their campaign up...
Sporting News

How many times has Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo won the World Cup? History, wins, titles in men's FIFA football tournament

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could see an international swansong for iconic duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as Portugal and Argentina do battle in Qatar. The pair's rivalry has dominated world football for the last two decades, but as they approach their respective retirements Messi has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, and hinted that he will step away from Argentina altogether at the end of 2022.
The Independent

Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday on Wednesday immediately following their nation’s shock win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.Captained by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Argentina were expected to make short work of the unfancied Saudis before a deep run in the competition, and came to Qatar as second favourites to lift the trophy behind South American rivals Brazil.But many thousands of Saudi Arabian fans packed the Lusail Stadium in Doha to cheer their team to a remarkable comeback victory, as a quickfire double of second-half goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari eclipsed...
Sporting News

FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar

After the drama of more upsets yesterday, when Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 come-from-behind win, it is the turn of the biggest of all sides, and stars, today. Groups G and H get underway, and that means the turn of Brazil — tournament favourites — and the recently unemployed Cristiano Ronaldo.
Daily Mail

The FA did NOT attend a crucial pre-World Cup meeting with FIFA to discuss the banned One Love armband - with England fearing their opening clash with Iran may have been STOPPED if captain Harry Kane wore it

The Football Association - along with a number of other European federations - did not attend a crunch pre-World Cup summit with FIFA at which the wearing of the now-banned One Love armband was discussed. No representatives from the FA and three other nations were present when a UEFA Working...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia result and reaction after Richarlison wondergoal

Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.The five-time champions are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with Tite’s squad possessing an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.And that talent was on display in this 2-0 victory, with Richarlison shining in particular as he scored both of Brazil’s goals – first a rebound from a Vinicius Jr shot, then a stunning scissor kick that may go down as one of...
newschain

Treatment of World Cup fans in Qatar monitored after rainbow hat ban

Downing Street has said the treatment of UK fans at the World Cup is being closely monitored after rainbow bucket hats were confiscated from Wales supporters in Qatar. Former Wales team captain Laura McAllister, who is an ambassador for her country at the tournament, was among a number of supporters told to remove the hats.
newschain

Gareth Southgate admits it would be brave to leave Harry Kane out against USA

Gareth Southgate admits he would have to be a brave man to leave Harry Kane out of his team to face the United States after the England captain trained following an injury scare. Kane underwent a scan on his foot after a heavy challenge during England’s opening World Cup win...
Daily Mail

'I was clear... coach's decision': Tetchy Gregg Berhalter responds to criticism of leaving Gio Reyna on the bench in USA's World Cup tie with Wales and offers no guarantees the Borussia Dortmund star will face England

USA coach Gregg Berhalter resisted the urge to hit back at critics who questioned why he left Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna as a sub in the 1-1 draw against Wales. Berhalter was asked again on Thursday why Reyna was left out and if the attacker is available to play against England.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
Daily Mail

Ex-England rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio, 50, 'facing bankruptcy' as World Cup-winning hero insists: 'It's all okay...there's nothing to worry about'

England rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio has insisted 'it's all okay' after it emerged he is fighting a bankruptcy claim. According to reports, HMRC lodged a case against the World Cup-winning hero, 50, at the High Court in central London on Tuesday. But speaking outside his £3.5million home in Richmond, South...
Reuters

Soccer-Stojkovic puzzled by Serbia's drop in intensity

LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic acknowledged the strength of the Brazil team after losing 2-0 to them at the World Cup on Thursday but was struggling to understand a "strange" drop in intensity from his own players.
newschain

Germany to avoid FIFA punishment over covered mouths protest at World Cup

Germany’s players will not face any disciplinary action from FIFA after taking the OneLove armband protest to a new level as their players covered their mouths during a team photo at the World Cup. The move marked another day of tension between the seven European nations who supported the...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy