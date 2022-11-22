CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An amendment that could have eliminated West Virginia’s car tax was defeated, but the general idea is not dead. Governor Jim Justice has promised to get a bill introduced in the legislature in January that will lead to all vehicle owners getting a tax rebate for the taxes they paid this year. And going forward, that rebate would come every year. The state chamber of commerce says that, on average, the annual car tax is $220 per vehicle. Drivers registering their cars at the DMV say they would welcome the rebates.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO