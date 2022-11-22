Read full article on original website
West Virginia hates this Thanksgiving food the most
Several recent studies aimed to find West Virginia's least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
Where to hike in West Virginia in November
With this Thanksgiving week's warm temperatures, you may be tempted to spend some of your time off outdoors.
Why won’t West Virginia residents see Sheetz’s $1.99 gas?
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the Mountain State who were expecting Sheetz’s $1.99 E-88 gas deal are in for a let down. This deal was supposed to start Monday, Nov. 21, but it won’t be happening in the Mountain State due to a West Virginia law. The law states it’s “unlawful for a retail […]
West Virginia DHHR warns of EBT card scams
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is warning West Virginians to protect their EBT benefits after several scams were reported.
Peak time for deer-vehicle crashes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that it is November and the weather is colder, West Virginia is in its peak time for deer-vehicle crashes. AAA says that the crashes increase in October and peak in November and December. They say ways to prevent a crash or reduce damage include: Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, […]
Christmas parades in north central West Virginia
Here's a list of Christmas parades happening in north central West Virginia.
WVNT-TV
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
West Virginia in bottom 10 states with lowest credit scores
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study conducted by WalletHub, it found that West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states with the lowest credit scores. The average score for West Virginians sits at 676. Using the VantageScore model, WalletHub says the average credit score in the U.S. is 695, right below what is considered […]
WBOY
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 32 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
WBOY
What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
woay.com
Governor Justice presents $1 million to West Virginia food banks for a third year in a row
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice presented ceremonial checks for $500,000 each during his weekly COVID-19 briefing to two West Virginia food banks. Justice awarded the funds to Mountaineer Food Bank and the Facing Hunger Foodbank for the third year. “I promised this money in my State of...
mountainstatesman.com
This Week in West Virginia History: November 23-29
Charleston WV – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Nov. 23, 1962: Roman Catholic Bishop John Joseph Swint died. He was a great builder of religious institutions in the Diocese of Wheeling.
wsvaonline.com
A million going to West Virginia food banks
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that a combined total of one million dollars will be given to two food banks in the Mountain State. Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank will each receive a $500,000 donation and Justice said during his press conference this morning that it is the second year the state has been able to donate the funds to the foodbanks.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties
CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WV Sheetz to drop gas prices for Thanksgiving week
Starting at 3 a.m. Monday morning, Sheetz will be offering a discount on their unleaded 88 fuel at just $3.08 a gallon, with some locations going as low as $2.83 a gallon, throughout West Virginia.
Kanawha Commission opposes West Virginia Waste Management rate increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission says they oppose an automatic rate increase from Waste Management of West Virginia. In a press release, the commission said West Virginia customers would see a 5.34% increase in their trash bills if the rate increase is allowed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioner Lance Wheeler […]
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia drivers weigh in on car tax rebate proposal
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An amendment that could have eliminated West Virginia’s car tax was defeated, but the general idea is not dead. Governor Jim Justice has promised to get a bill introduced in the legislature in January that will lead to all vehicle owners getting a tax rebate for the taxes they paid this year. And going forward, that rebate would come every year. The state chamber of commerce says that, on average, the annual car tax is $220 per vehicle. Drivers registering their cars at the DMV say they would welcome the rebates.
West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront
Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.
WOUB
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Gov. Jim Justice says Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023. Currently...
Good Day at 4: History of Pepperoni Rolls in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Most people who call the Mountain State “home,” can agree, the unofficial state food, is the pepperoni roll. Simply filled with cheese and pepperoni, the beloved treat is more than the sum of its parts. We sat down with the author of “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll,” Candace Nelson, who reveals […]
