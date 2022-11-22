Urban Outfitters To Rally 18%? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Silvergate Capital By 62%
- Mizuho lowered the price target on Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM from $120 to $100. Zoom Video shares fell 8.6% to $73.35 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN price target from $27 to $30. Urban Outfitters shares fell 2% to close at $25.53 on Monday.
- JP Morgan boosted Green Brick Partners, Inc. GRBK price target from $19.5 to $26.5. Green Brick Partners shares rose 0.8% to close at $23.15 on Monday.
- BTIG slashed the price target on Silvergate Capital Corporation SI from $135 to $51. Silvergate Capital shares rose 0.6% to $24.42 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target for Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY from $55 to $60. Berry Global shares dropped 0.8% to close at $54.17 on Monday.
- Baird cut the price target on Airbnb, Inc. ABNB from $120 to $100. Airbnb shares fell 1.5% to $94.31 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Cognex Corporation CGNX from $55 to $50. Cognex shares dropped 1.6% to $47.55 in pre-market trading.
