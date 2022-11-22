ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazda Motor, Suppliers Plan To Make ~$11B Investment For EV Expansion: Report

By Shivani Kumaresan
 2 days ago
  • Mazda Motor Corp MZDAY and its suppliers are planning a $10.6 billion investment for electric-vehicle expansion.
  • The investment, Bloomberg reported, will be spent on the facilities created by Mazda’s suppliers.
  • The plan is in line with the automaker’s outlook of having electric vehicle sales of 25% - 40% globally in 2030.
  • “Supply of batteries will be tightened as global electrification advances,” said senior managing executive Akira Koga.
  • “We must diversify procurement sources and aim to secure stable supply.”
  • Also, Mazda is collaborating with seven local companies, including Imasen Electric Industrial Co and Ondo Corp, to develop and produce electric drive units.
  • Price Action: MZDAY shares closed higher by 0.52% at $3.87 on Monday.

