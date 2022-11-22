Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning
Nags Head Planning Board Chair Megan Vaughan called the November Planning Board meeting to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.15. All Planning Board members were present for the meeting. Following the approval of the agenda, audience members who wished to comment were invited to come forward. Duke Geraghty, director...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck amends animal control and other ordinances
After making some changes to the agenda due to the absence of commissioner Bob White, Currituck commissioners moved quickly through new business at the November 7 regular meeting. County attorney Megan Morgan introduced an amendment to the county code which prohibits burning materials on construction sites located at the beach,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bettye Lou Murphy
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, 88, of Elizabeth City, died November 14, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County on January 27, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy. Survivors include sons Edward W. Murphy (Brenda) and W. Guy Murphy; two...
thecoastlandtimes.com
James F. Scott
James (Jimmy) F. Scott, 84, of Elizabeth City, died November 15, 2022. He was born may 24, 1938. He was predeceased by wife Joyce Scott. Survivors include son, John (Patrice) Scott; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter and other family. Graveside service was held November 18. Twiford Funeral Homes is serving the...
roanokebeacon.com
Local hospital care at risk — again
Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
outerbanksvoice.com
Hotline, Dare County Sheriff’s Office receive $860K to fight human trafficking
For the past two years, Outer Banks Hotline, Inc., Dare County’s local domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking crisis intervention and prevention center, in partnership with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office have worked to provide community outreach, awareness and prosecution of human trafficking. Only 15 Human Trafficking...
outerbanksvoice.com
Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson of Elizabeth City, November 22
Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson, 76, of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 surrounded by her family, after a lingering illness. She was born on May 25, 1946, to the late Ralph Corbett Bateman and the late Hilda Whaley Bateman. Mary was the wife of Hallett W. Jackson, Jr. and they were married for fifty-eight years. Mary was retired from Hoffer Flow Controls as a comptroller and an active member of Riverside Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed playing cards and taking special trips with her sisters.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Surfin’ Turkey 5K set for Thanksgiving morning supports Hatteras Island students
On Thanksgiving Day, the 11th annual Surfin’ Turkey 5K is slated for the streets of Hatteras village. The Surfin’ Turkey 5K is one of the main fundraising events hosted by the Hatteras Island Youth Education Fund. It supports the educational needs of students on Hatteras Island. This fall,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Mac, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week Mac! Mac is a 7-month-old mixed breed pup. He is 100% good boy and loves other dogs and loves to play. This goofy boy would love an active family who could take him on all their adventures. Watch this video to learn more about Mac.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Mattamuskeet’s ‘Heroes of Hyde County’ return football to the road less traveled
SWANQUARTER, N.C. — Hyde County has a population of less than 5,000 people. The welcome sign tells no lies when it says “The Road Less Traveled.”. To get to Mattamuskeet High from the west, just follow U.S. 264 East for a few hours or maybe more. The school will be on your right… eventually. Can’t miss it.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Aquarium Scholars from enjoy day of fun, fishing and learning at Jennette’s Pier
Jesse Overton, right, an eighth grader at Perquimans Middle School and his mom Melitta Smith, a science teacher, enjoy bottom fishing at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head during a field trip Friday, November 18, 2022. More than a 100 students, teachers and parents visited the 1,000-foot long concrete fishing...
Police searching for road rage assault suspects in Outer Banks
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department in Dare County, North Carolina, is searching for suspects in a road rage assault incident that occurred last week.
realtrends.com
Landmark Sotheby’s expands to the Outer Banks
North Carolina-based luxury residential real estate brokerage Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty is opening a new office in Duck, the company announced on Monday. The affiliate brokerage is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The affiliate office will be led by CEO Daniel...
thecoastlandtimes.com
One man arrested, another expected to turn himself in for Kill Devil Hills assault
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has arrested and charged Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, in connection with an assault incident that occurred last week. According to KDHPD, on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at around 8:15 p.m., a 37-year-old Kitty Hawk resident reported being run off the road by a black Dodge pickup in the area of Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills. The driver of the Dodge and his passenger then followed the victim to the Dare Centre and assaulted him, stated a KDHPD press release.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Christmas Island lands on OBX: Holiday pop-ups take over Kill Devil Hills this December
This December, locals and visitors alike will have the opportunity to experience the holiday season like never before. For the first time, four restaurants have teamed up to bring Christmas to the Outer Banks in the form of a pop-up Christmas Island, featuring four festive pop-up bars, decked out and ready to celebrate and spread holiday cheer with the community.
WAVY News 10
Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks caught on camera
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people are wanted after a recent road rage assault in Kill Devil Hills that was caught on a surveillance camera. Police have identified one suspect, 22-year-old Jesse Andre Mesaros, and are trying to identify the other person. Mesaros has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury.
outerbanksvoice.com
At 14, Mackenzie Taylor is already a lifting legend
When 14-year-old Mackenzie Taylor was just six years old, she would go to the Jarvisburg Church of Christ (JCC) gym with her grandfather, who coaches weightlifting as part of an outreach program there. “She said she wanted to try it,” said her grandfather, Gene Berry. “So we put her in...
