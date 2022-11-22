ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllHuskers

Men's Basketball: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Today

Nebraska men’s basketball is in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend. NU is making its second appearance in the event. In 2017, Nebraska finished fifth with a loss to UCF before wins over Marist and Long Beach State. The 3-2 Huskers take on 3-1 Oklahoma at 4...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers power past Texans, 71-53

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski and Isabelle Bourne both produced double-doubles, as Nebraska dominated the paint in a 71-53 women’s basketball win over Tarleton on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Markowski powered in 16 of her season-high 24 points in the second half while also pulling...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Iowa

Tomorrow is the final game of the Husker football season. Even with all of the Kool-Aid I’ve chugged, I have to say that I am feeling some relief. This hasn’t been the easiest thing to write this season. Well, actually it hasn’t been easy the whole time I’ve...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - • The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Omaha prospect getting love from B1G West

Nebraska football recruiting is ramping down the 2023 cycle, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t quite a bit of action when it comes to the 2024 cycle. Mickey Joseph has been plenty busy handing out new offers, but the Cornhuskers are also doing quite a bit of work trying to fend off competition for players’ they’ve already offered. Right at the top of the list is Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles will not return to Nebraska volleyball in 2023

Two Nebraska volleyball senior captains, outside hitter Madi Kubik and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, announced Tuesday that they will not return next season. Both have a fifth season of eligibility but will elect not to use it. Kubik had hinted at not returning in an Instagram post last week, saying...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule could be official by Friday

The Nebraska football team could be within hours of getting their next head coach. Yes, this is something that has been said a number of different times over the last few weeks especially. However, there has been quite a bit of smoke over the last few weeks for one particular candidate.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

About Lance Leipold As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

Lance Leipold is the current head coach of Kansas Jayhawks football. His name has come up in relation to the open Nebraska head football coach job. He is an intriguing candidate. Leipold started his collegiate career playing quarterback at Division III Wisconsin Whitewater. He started his coaching career as soon...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Knights dominate in shutout style to win it all

LINCOLN - The Norfolk Catholic Knights added an 11th trophy to the case Tuesday with a 23-0 blanking of Cedar Catholic in the Class C-2 championship. Things started with a bang for the Knights, as Shaun Clinch forced a fumble on the opening kickoff, and Norfolk Catholic pounced on the pumpkin at the Trojan 14. Cedar's defense held, forcing a Max Hammond 29-yard field goal.
NORFOLK, NE
klin.com

LIncoln’s Newest High School Mascot Unveiled

A grizzly bear has been selected as the mascot for the new Standing Bear High School when it opens in the fall of 2023 near 70th and Saltillo Road. LPS unveiled the mascot Tuesday to eighth grade students at Moore Middle School. The Grizzlies logo colors are Charcoal, Carolina Blue and Navy Blue.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney’s Chris Loofe listed as finalist for NSAA executive director position

KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney Public Schools administrator is among those being considered by the Nebraska School Activities Association to become its next executive director. The NSAA announced four finalists for the position on Wednesday. They are Mark Armstrong, Athletics and Activities Director at Lincoln Southwest High School; Jon Cerny, Superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie Public School; John Krogstrand, Director of Athletics for Omaha Public Schools; and Dr. Chris Loofe, Associate Superintendent for Kearney Public Schools.
KEARNEY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska man honored with Carnegie Medal

Holiday travel ramps up as big changes get underway at LNK airport. Travelers are sure to notice an airport under construction. The Lincoln Airport is in the middle of a renovation, expanding the number of gates from four to six, hoping to lure a new airline. LPS graduation rates rise...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy