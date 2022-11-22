Zoom Video, Agora And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM shares dipped 9.2% to $72.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued weak guidance.

Canoo Inc. GOEV dropped 6.9% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Meta Materials Inc. MMAT declined 6.4% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Monday. Meta Materials recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.07 per share.

Agora, Inc. API shares dropped 6% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.

NWTN Inc. NWTN fell 5.4% to $6.67 in pre-market trading after jumping over 38% on Monday.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN dropped 5.4% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

