Zoom Video, Agora And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM shares dipped 9.2% to $72.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued weak guidance.
  • Canoo Inc. GOEV dropped 6.9% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Meta Materials Inc. MMAT declined 6.4% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Monday. Meta Materials recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.07 per share.
  • Agora, Inc. API shares dropped 6% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
  • NWTN Inc. NWTN fell 5.4% to $6.67 in pre-market trading after jumping over 38% on Monday.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN dropped 5.4% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

Also check this out: Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points, But Market Volatility Decreases .

