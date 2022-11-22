Read full article on original website
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan
A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
Deer Season Opening Weekend in Sheboygan County: 952 Taken – 447 Antlered
Despite a cold and bitter start to the nine-day gun deer season in Wisconsin, numbers so far indicate a larger harvest than last year. The Wisconsin DNR says that in Sheboygan County 447 antlered and 505 antlerless deer were taken on opening weekend for a total of 952 deer harvested. Along with the already-commenced Archery and Crossbow, Disability and Youth hunts, 1,971 total deer have been taken in Sheboygan County so far during the fall season, among them 1,025 antlered and 946 antlerless.
State DWD Releases Unemployment Data for October
Preliminary County data for October of 2022 from the Department of Workforce Development released on Wednesday estimates that in 71 of 72 Wisconsin Counties, unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same month-over-month. In Sheboygan County the October unemployment rate was 2.4%, down from 2.8% in September. The latest rate was...
Sheboygan Wards Selected For WEC Voting System Audit
Two wards in the City of Sheboygan have been selected by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to undergo a voting system audit. Deputy City Clerk Melissa Clevenger sent out notice on Tuesday afternoon that the reporting units involved are Ward 2 and Ward 11, both of which utilize the Clear Ballot Group/Clear Cast voting system. That is an optical scanning system used to tabulate ballots, and is one of six optical scanning systems used in Wisconsin. Five other voting systems fall under the “Accessible Voting Equipment” category of approved systems, but none are involved in the City of Sheboygan audit.
Sheboygan Press, Other Gannett Papers Reportedly Brace for Staff Cuts
The media organization, Poynter Institute, reports that the parent company of the Sheboygan Press and more than 200 other daily newspapers plans another round of staff cuts. Poynter says that Gannett’s new interim head of the news division, Henry Faure Walker, made the announcement in a note directed to its news division only this past Thursday. With 6% of its 3,440 news division staff targeted, the cuts would affect around 200 staff.
Resignation Opens Position on County Vets Service Commission
The Sheboygan County Board is looking for someone to fill an open position on the Veterans Service Commission. Board Chairman Vernon Koch said in a release on Wednesday that the vacancy was due to a resignation, and requires someone to serve the remainder of the term which expires on December 31, 2023. The Commission meets the first Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Service Offices at 650 Forest Avenue in Sheboygan Falls.
