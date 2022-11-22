New-to-Wichita franchise is having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week

A new-to-Wichita franchise is having a soft opening at NewMarket Square at 21st and Maize Road this week.

ZAGG is an accessory brand that’s all about extending the life of your cell phone, said franchisee Eden Morrison.

The store, which is by iCryo Recovery & Wellness and Jersey Mike’s Subs, opened Monday and will have a grand opening Dec. 1.

Morrison said ZAGG stores used to be mainly kiosks. Before that, products were available online only.

Products include items such as screen protectors, including InvisibleShield , which Morrison called the No. 1 screen protector sold nationwide.

There also are phone cases, some of which Morrison said are made with the same materials as NFL helmets and provide exceptional protection against dropped phones. There also are chargers, cables and wireless portable banks.

ZAGG fixes phones, too.

Morrison also owns CPR Cell Phone Repair near K-96 and Rock Road. She used to own one in Eastgate Plaza at Kellogg and Rock Road but said she found the North Rock Road site was enough to cover the east side.

Over the weekend, Morrison closed her CPR store near Party City along West Kellogg where she decided not to stay with a new landlord.

The store had been there for 11 years.

“I am looking for somewhere to relocate that spot,” Morrison said.

She thinks ZAGG can serve the northwest Wichita market and CPR, when the new store opens, can still serve the southwest Wichita area.

“I don’t want to leave the CPR franchise.”