1065thebuzz.com
State DWD Releases Unemployment Data for October
Preliminary County data for October of 2022 from the Department of Workforce Development released on Wednesday estimates that in 71 of 72 Wisconsin Counties, unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same month-over-month. In Sheboygan County the October unemployment rate was 2.4%, down from 2.8% in September. The latest rate was...
WISN
Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years
MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
1065thebuzz.com
Sheboygan Wards Selected For WEC Voting System Audit
Two wards in the City of Sheboygan have been selected by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to undergo a voting system audit. Deputy City Clerk Melissa Clevenger sent out notice on Tuesday afternoon that the reporting units involved are Ward 2 and Ward 11, both of which utilize the Clear Ballot Group/Clear Cast voting system. That is an optical scanning system used to tabulate ballots, and is one of six optical scanning systems used in Wisconsin. Five other voting systems fall under the “Accessible Voting Equipment” category of approved systems, but none are involved in the City of Sheboygan audit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case, why state could be in contempt
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A shortage of bed space at a state mental hospital has hundreds of jail inmates waiting for court-ordered treatment, including Timothy Hoeller, a man charged with making terrorist threats against Carroll University. "This is a travesty," said Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren. Hoeller is charged with making...
WJFW-TV
Gov. Tony Evers orders U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff today
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the United States flag and the Wisconsin state flag to be flown at half-staff today, in recognition of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack one year anniversary. The order will also pay respect to the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
WISN
Lead Waukesha prosecutor who helped convict Darrell Brooks calls case 'pinnacle of my career'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — It's been less than a week since Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six consecutive life sentences for the parade attack one year ago. Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper said they're still feeling a sense of relief that a jury convicted Brooks following...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?
West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
1065thebuzz.com
Resignation Opens Position on County Vets Service Commission
The Sheboygan County Board is looking for someone to fill an open position on the Veterans Service Commission. Board Chairman Vernon Koch said in a release on Wednesday that the vacancy was due to a resignation, and requires someone to serve the remainder of the term which expires on December 31, 2023. The Commission meets the first Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Service Offices at 650 Forest Avenue in Sheboygan Falls.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
Spirit Airlines cut several direct flights to and from Milwaukee airport
Spirit Airlines has pulled several direct flights to and from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firearms recovered: Milwaukee police executed search warrants
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 22 executed four search warrants. Two Milwaukee men, ages 36 and 32 were taken into custody as a result of the search warrants. The police recovered three handguns, two rifles, over 1000 rounds of ammunition, along with a military grade weapon.
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
WISN
Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
