Two wards in the City of Sheboygan have been selected by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to undergo a voting system audit. Deputy City Clerk Melissa Clevenger sent out notice on Tuesday afternoon that the reporting units involved are Ward 2 and Ward 11, both of which utilize the Clear Ballot Group/Clear Cast voting system. That is an optical scanning system used to tabulate ballots, and is one of six optical scanning systems used in Wisconsin. Five other voting systems fall under the “Accessible Voting Equipment” category of approved systems, but none are involved in the City of Sheboygan audit.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO