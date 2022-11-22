Read full article on original website
Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
Videos show what it's like on the ground in Indonesia after deadly quake
Rescuers are digging through debris to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province. Over 268 people have been killed. CNN's Anna Coren reports.
Over 160 Dead, Hundreds Injured Following Major Earthquake In Indonesia
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Java island Monday (November 21) afternoon. The epicenter of the shallow quake was about 47 miles from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The earthquake left at least 162 people dead and over 700 more injured. It damaged over 2,000 buildings across the island, leaving residents...
Hundreds killed, dozens missing after 5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
Indonesian rescue workers are racing to find people still trapped under rubble after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s main island of Java, killing hundreds of people. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports. Nov. 22, 2022.
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
Search underway as magnitude-5.6 earthquake leaves over 200 dead in Indonesia
Rescuers were digging through debris on Tuesday to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 268 people.
Indonesian Woman’s Body Discovered Inside Python
Indonesian authorities announced that the body of a missing woman was found inside a python. The 54-year-old woman, Jahrah, reportedly left home Sunday morning for work as a tree tapper on a rubber plantation. After she did not return home that afternoon, her husband contacted authorities and set out to find her.
Indonesian Cargo Ship Disappears off New Guinea
Indonesian authorities have a search and rescue mission underway in the eastern portion of the country after an inter-island cargo vessel was reported missing over the weekend. They are reporting that the vessel was operating with a crew of 16 aboard and that no distress message was received. The 3,861...
Charles tells Indonesian President he is ‘saddened’ by earthquake disaster
The King has sent a message of condolence to the President of Indonesia following the devastating earthquake that struck his country.Charles said he and the Queen Consort we’re “saddened” to hear about the tragic loss of life especially the number of young people who have died following the natural disaster.Earlier this week the earthquake struck the main Indonesian island of Java killing scores of people and injuring hundreds.Cianjur in West Java was hit by the 5.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey data.In his message to President Joko Widodo, Charles said: “My wife and I were deeply saddened...
Australia flooding: Victims rescued from treetops and roofs as thousands stranded across New South Wales
Hundreds of stranded people in Australia’s southeast region were rescued by helicopters and boats on Tuesday after rivers rose rapidly, inundating houses and cutting off entire towns. More than a dozen helicopters were deployed to rescue residents from rooftops in the flood-ravaged towns of New South Wales, the state emergency service said.Over 200 flood rescue operations were conducted in the state over the past 24 hours, while 24 warnings remained, it added.At least 1,000 people in the worst-hit town of Forbes were told to evacuate their homes early on Tuesday due to the rising Lachlan River, just two weeks...
Indonesia earthquake: many of those killed were schoolchildren, says official
The death toll from the earthquake that struck Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday has risen to 268, and many of the dead are schoolchildren, officials have said as rescuers raced against time to find survivors. The quake, centred in the Cianjur region of West Java province, struck...
Indonesia quake kills over 160, search for survivors continues
CIANJUR, Indonesia, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake killed more than 160 people in Indonesia's West Java province on Monday, with rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks.
Boy, 6, pulled alive from wreckage of Indonesia earthquake
A six-year-old boy was pulled alive from the wreckage of a property Wednesday after surviving for more than two days under debris, bringing hope to those waiting for news of loved ones after a powerful earthquake struck a populous area of Indonesia's West Java province.
Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; 56 dead
CIANJUR, Indonesia — (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake toppled buildings and collapsed walls on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 56 and injuring hundreds as people rushed into the streets, some covered in blood and white debris. Emergency workers treated...
EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 160 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia’s main island of Java.Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, located in the country’s most densely populated province of West Java and some 217 kilometers (135 miles) south of the capital, Jakarta. A number of people are still missing. While the magnitude would typically be expected to cause light damage to buildings and other structures, experts say proximity to fault lines, the shallowness of the...
Earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java island; at least 14 dead
An earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 14 people, damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents into the capital's streets for safety.The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 quake was centered in the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).It killed at least 14 people and injured 17 others, National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said. Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities, the agency said. Information was still being collected about the extent of casualties...
More than 160 people killed after shallow M5.6 earthquake hits near Jakarta, Indonesia
A shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG, USGS and EMSC as M5.6, hit West Java, Indonesia at 06:21 UTC on November 21, 2022. All agencies are reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The quake resulted in the deaths of more than 160 people. The number is expected to rise.
Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises
On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers narrowed their work Thursday to a landslide where dozens are believed trapped after an earthquake that killed at least 271 people, more than a third of them children.Many of the more than 1,000 rescue personnel are using backhoe loaders, sniffer dogs and life detectors — as well as jackhammers and bare hands — to speed up the search in the worst-hit area of Cijendil village, where a landslide set off by Monday's quake left tons of mud, rocks and trees. Around 40 victims are believed still stuck in...
Alarm sirens ring in Jakarta as Indonesia struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake triggered alarm sirens after striking Indonesia on Monday afternoon (21 November).Footage shows locals gathering in a courtyard to take shelter as a shrill alarm rang throughout the Kalibata area of South Jakarta.The United States Geological Survey said the tremors struck 18 kilometres west-southwest of the Ciranjang-hilir region at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1:21pm local time.Residents have been urged to watch out for aftershocks, but the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022 in QatarSmoke rises from ferry carrying 271 people after it catches fire off coast of BaliMoment drunk driver is arrested after mounting kerb and killing 20-year-old woman
Indonesia’s November 2022 Earthquake Devastated So Many Communities
On Monday, Nov. 21, Indonesia sustained a massive earthquake that's being measured at upwards of 5.6-magnitude. Buildings in the town of Cianjur, which is located in the province of West Java, completely collapsed. Landslides also closed several main roads, widespread power outages were reported, and schools were shut down. To...
