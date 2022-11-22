Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night
A fatal shooting took place Tuesday night.
Police looking for suspect in south St. Louis early morning crash
The driver of a car involved in a rollover incident on Magnolia and Nebraska Avenue is wanted by police.
Three people dead in separate crashes
Three people are dead after two separate accidents overnight.
FOX2now.com
FBI reports increase in hoax threats in St. Louis area
St. Louis police responded to a shooting threat at St. Mary’s High School Tuesday. Investigators determined the threat was a hoax. FBI reports increase in hoax threats in St. Louis …. St. Louis police responded to a shooting threat at St. Mary’s High School Tuesday. Investigators determined the threat...
Vigil for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Balloons in hand, friends and family gathered at the Roosevelt Homes public housing complex to remember and celebrate the life of 13-year-old Johnny McCline.
KSDK
St. Louis hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian died late Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in St. Louis' Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on South 14th Street between Clark and Choteau avenues, near downtown St. Louis.
fox9.com
Illinois grandparents die in plane crash en route to celebrate Thanksgiving with family
Family and friends in a small Illinois town are mourning the loss of two grandparents who perished in a plane crash while traveling for Thanksgiving. Joseph and Patty Kreher, of Freeburg, Illinois, died Saturday when their small, twin-engine Piper PA-30 aircraft crashed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at around 11:15 a.m. The couple had taken off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, made a stop in London, Kentucky, and then crashed near an airport in Winston-Salem, KSDK-TV reported.
Adult now charged in Jefferson County teen’s shooting death
There has been a breakthrough criminal charge in the shooting death of a Jefferson County teen. A man has now been charged with trying to cover it up.
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
Police: Man drove kidnapped woman and kids around St. Louis area while delivering food orders
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Fenton man has been charged after police say he kidnapped his wife and two young children at gunpoint over the weekend and drove them around the St. Louis area while making food deliveries. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jaquan Banks, a...
Boy in critical condition after Belleville shooting, one arrested
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Belleville.
KMOV
2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
KMOV
Man, 60, killed in Jersey Country crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from Piasa, Illinois was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. Preliminary information concluded that a maroon Polaris Ranger attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance from Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County when it crossed into the path of a silver Ford Escape. The Escape hit the back into the Polaris Ranger, causing the Polaris Ranger to roll over into the field.
KSDK
Man dead, another injured after Wednesday shooting near St. Louis' West End neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot Wednesday evening near St. Louis' West End and Academy/Sherman Park neighborhoods, which resulted in the death of one man only blocks from Forest Park. It happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Union Boulevard. One man in...
KMOV
West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving
News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
KSDK
People in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood speak out after ongoing crime
ST. LOUIS — Six months ago, Rachelle White moved back into the Mark Twain neighborhood with her kids. "It was very quiet back then. I lived here 10 years ago," White said. The north side mom now sees a much different picture. "It's very unsettling. I have children. I...
Man sentenced in armed St. Louis carjacking involving infant
A judge has sentenced a man who carjacked a mother at gunpoint last year in St. Louis, taking off in her car after she placed her infant child into a car seat.
KMOV
11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis aldermen consider traffic signal safety
At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress. At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress.
Woman found fatally shot at Walgreens on Lafayette Avenue
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a parking lot near Soulard. Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1530 Lafayette Ave. in St. Louis. There, a female victim was found unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to her chest inside of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
