Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

FBI reports increase in hoax threats in St. Louis area

SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian died late Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in St. Louis' Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on South 14th Street between Clark and Choteau avenues, near downtown St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox9.com

Illinois grandparents die in plane crash en route to celebrate Thanksgiving with family

Family and friends in a small Illinois town are mourning the loss of two grandparents who perished in a plane crash while traveling for Thanksgiving. Joseph and Patty Kreher, of Freeburg, Illinois, died Saturday when their small, twin-engine Piper PA-30 aircraft crashed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at around 11:15 a.m. The couple had taken off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, made a stop in London, Kentucky, and then crashed near an airport in Winston-Salem, KSDK-TV reported.
FREEBURG, IL
KMOV

2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man, 60, killed in Jersey Country crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from Piasa, Illinois was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. Preliminary information concluded that a maroon Polaris Ranger attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance from Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County when it crossed into the path of a silver Ford Escape. The Escape hit the back into the Polaris Ranger, causing the Polaris Ranger to roll over into the field.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
KMOV

West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving

SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

St. Louis aldermen consider traffic signal safety

At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress. At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman found fatally shot at Walgreens on Lafayette Avenue

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a parking lot near Soulard. Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1530 Lafayette Ave. in St. Louis. There, a female victim was found unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to her chest inside of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

