Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC Sports
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
Look: Pregame Jimmy Garoppolo, Colt McCoy Video Goes Viral
On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals from Mexico. Before the game kicked off, players from both teams walked into their respective locker rooms - per usual. When the quarterbacks were showed on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice the difference. 49ers quarterback...
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter
The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Indianapolis Colts visit in Week 13
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Week 13 Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 vs Colts 8:20 PM NBC Sunday Night
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
WATCH: Jameson Williams shows off familiar speed during pregame warmups after practicing this week
Jameson Williams’ road to his Detroit Lions debut took a new turn on Thursday. He was seen running routes prior to Detroit’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Williams tore his ACL during the national championship last year, but Detroit still wound up selecting him in the first...
Yardbarker
Raiders Worked Out Five Players
Eberle, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State back in 2020 before signing on with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Eberle was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the season. Las Vegas signed him, once again, back in August but cut him loose after a couple of weeks. He had...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G, offense set for more success after gashing Cardinals
MEXICO CITY -- The 49ers' defense has been touted as one of the best in the NFL, but in San Francisco's 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City, the offense showed out. Jimmy Garoppolo was unstoppable with every member of his All-Star cast taking part...
Vikings vs. Patriots Live Score Updates — NFL Week 12, Thanksgiving Football
Follow along as Minnesota and New England battle in primetime at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Yardbarker
Should The Raiders Fork Up $5.5 Million For C Andre James In 2023?
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans are aware of, head coach Josh McDaniels’ offensive line has been a never-ending project. The team has already seen double-digit starting lineup combinations this season. Other than time missed due to a concussion, one stalwart has been center Andre James. Interestingly enough, Bleacher Report recently suggested that the Raiders cut James this offseason. That begs the question: are they onto something or way off?
Houston Chronicle
Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first day of classes at North Little Rock High, a crew-cut sophomore named Jerral Wayne Jones found his spot among a phalanx of White boys who stood at the front entrance and blocked the path of six Black students attempting to desegregate the school.
NFL
Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' latest blowout loss to 49ers: 'We've got to flush it'
The Arizona Cardinals were destroyed in front of a national audience in Mexico City, getting thumped, 38-10, by division rival San Francisco on Monday night. The loss dropped the Cards to 4-7 and marked the fourth game Arizona has lost by 10-plus points. "We've got to flush it," coach Kliff...
Cowboys outpace Giants to win NFC East showdown
Dak Prescott tossed two touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott added a rushing score to help the Dallas
Stephen A. Smith: Blame Jimmy G if the 49ers Don't Make the Super Bowl
Stephen A. Smith questions Jimmy G's ability to get it done in the playoffs.
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch on DeMeco Ryans: "Man, he's a stud"
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has the respect of his players, fellow coaches, and general manager John Lynch. Ryans' defense enters Week 12 ranked No. 7 in passing yards allowed, No. 4 in points allowed, and No. 1 in total yards and rushing yards allowed. Ryans has done...
Evaluating Cardinals' Week 11 Snap Counts vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals lost in ugly fashion under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, and the snap counts help tell the story.
Jones, Boum each score 22, Xavier beats Florida in Portland
Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 22 points and Xavier beat Florida 90-83 in opening-round play of the Phil Knight Legacy
Xavier defeats Florida in Knight Legacy semifinal
Souley Boum and Colby Jones scored 22 points apiece and Xavier held off Florida 90-83 Thursday in a Phil Knight
