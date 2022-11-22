ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames

Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
The Spun

Look: Pregame Jimmy Garoppolo, Colt McCoy Video Goes Viral

On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals from Mexico. Before the game kicked off, players from both teams walked into their respective locker rooms - per usual. When the quarterbacks were showed on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice the difference. 49ers quarterback...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter

The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
ClutchPoints

John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Yardbarker

Raiders Worked Out Five Players

Eberle, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State back in 2020 before signing on with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Eberle was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the season. Las Vegas signed him, once again, back in August but cut him loose after a couple of weeks. He had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Jimmy G, offense set for more success after gashing Cardinals

MEXICO CITY -- The 49ers' defense has been touted as one of the best in the NFL, but in San Francisco's 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City, the offense showed out. Jimmy Garoppolo was unstoppable with every member of his All-Star cast taking part...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Should The Raiders Fork Up $5.5 Million For C Andre James In 2023?

As most Las Vegas Raiders fans are aware of, head coach Josh McDaniels’ offensive line has been a never-ending project. The team has already seen double-digit starting lineup combinations this season. Other than time missed due to a concussion, one stalwart has been center Andre James. Interestingly enough, Bleacher Report recently suggested that the Raiders cut James this offseason. That begs the question: are they onto something or way off?
Houston Chronicle

Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first day of classes at North Little Rock High, a crew-cut sophomore named Jerral Wayne Jones found his spot among a phalanx of White boys who stood at the front entrance and blocked the path of six Black students attempting to desegregate the school.
Yardbarker

49ers GM John Lynch on DeMeco Ryans: "Man, he's a stud"

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has the respect of his players, fellow coaches, and general manager John Lynch. Ryans' defense enters Week 12 ranked No. 7 in passing yards allowed, No. 4 in points allowed, and No. 1 in total yards and rushing yards allowed. Ryans has done...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

