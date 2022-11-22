‘Chrisley Knows Best’ is canceled after Todd, Julie sentencing

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s reality show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” has been canceled after their sentencing , Page Six confirms.

“The network has some episodes of season 10 of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ that were shot prior to the trial that will air next year,” a source tells us.

The couple’s spinoff show, “Growing Up Chrisley,” has also been axed.

There has been no official word from NBCUniversal on the cancellation.

On Monday, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, for fraud and tax evasion.

Both of the USA Network personalities were also sentenced to 16 months’ probation.

One month before the duo’s conviction over the summer, “Chrisley Knows Best” was renewed for its 10th season.

As for “Growing Up Chrisley,” news broke in May that the spinoff was moving from USA to E! after three seasons.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s reality shows have reportedly been canceled after their sentencing.

While Todd was also revealed at the time as the host of the upcoming dating show “Love Limo,” E! has canceled that project as well.

Page Six has reached out to the show, as well as the real estate broker’s reps, for comment.

Todd and his wife were indicted in 2019 and accused of submitting fake documents to banks to secure more than $30 million in loans. Julie was also accused of using fake statements to rent a house. A new indictment was filed in February.

Their trial began two months later in Atlanta . The pair, who maintained their innocence, were convicted in June .

The couple were sentenced for 19 years total for fraud and tax evasion. Getty Images

Todd was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion. In addition to the same federal charges as her husband, Julie was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The businessman subsequently asked for “prayer” on a “Chrisley Confessions” podcast episode .

“We still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker,” he said. “We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received.”

The sentencing comes five months after the pair’s conviction. USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via

As for Julie, she dissed the “people who [didn’t] reach out” after the verdict.

“ This is a telling time for us as a family,” she explained, noting that “an overflowing of love and support … far outweigh[ed] any negativity.”

Although the reality stars’ sentencing was initially set for Oct. 6, it was postponed in September.

Todd and Julie were indicted in August 2019. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, appeared to react to the sentencing news on Monday with a telling Instagram Story post.

“Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him,” the 25-year-old’s social media upload read. “Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”

As for Lindsie Chrisley, Todd’s daughter from a previous marriage, she thanked her friends for showing their support in the form of “hugs and champagne” during a “hard time.”

The pair have been married for nearly 27 years. juliechrisley/Instagram

Brothers Kyle Chrisley and Chase Chrisley have yet to post about the sentencing.

Grayson, for his part, was hospitalized over the weekend after rear-ending a pickup truck.