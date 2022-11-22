ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSN.com

Best clogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. High-quality clogs are comfortable and easy to slip on and off. You can get them in leather, plastic or other synthetics, with arch support and impact-resistant soles. You can also find a pair with added details, such as a fur lining, for a cozy look and feel as the weather cools down.
KSN.com

Best Lightning McQueen bed

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your child loves the movie “Cars,” there may be no better way to surprise and impress them at bedtime than with a Lightning McQueen bed. No matter the age of your child, Lightning McQueen beds are a surefire way to make bedtime easier for both of you, and to help liven up playtime in their bedroom.
KSN.com

Best Lasko heater

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lasko heaters are durable and versatile yet reasonably priced, so they’re great for anyone looking to buy a quality electric space heater. Whether you want to heat a single room when you’re the only person home, boost the power of your central heating or warm up your garage or workshop, Lasko makes some fantastic options. For mid-sized spaces, the Lasko Bladeless Space Heater, which is easy to use and features an eight-hour timer, is a great choice.
thezoereport.com

7 Top Ski Resorts In The US To Visit This Season

A lot of people aren't too fond of the arrival of cold weather, but for those with an adventurous soul, the cooler seasons mean getting to ski and snowboard. There are a variety of resorts where one can hit the slopes within the United States, but finding the one that is just right for you will ensure you’re having the best experience possible. And luckily for you, the U.S. has some of the best ski resorts in the world.
KSN.com

Best smartphone magnifier

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thanks to the modern ubiquity of smartphones, it has never been easier to enjoy the latest entertainment. However, even the largest cellphone’s screen is still fairly small. Fortunately, having a quality smartphone magnifier like the Dizaul 12-inch Mobile Phone 3D Magnifier Projector Screen for Movies, Videos, and Gaming will let you enjoy your mobile entertainment in far greater size and clarity.
KSN.com

Best leg recovery system

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Athletes, dancers and fitness gurus know all too well the feeling of sore legs after an intense workout. After working leg muscles, it’s vital to massage those areas to avoid stiffness and recover properly. It is also a great motivator to complete a challenging leg routine, knowing you have a massage to look forward to after.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Black Friday Beauty and Grooming Deals on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. No longer the Super Bowl of shopping for tech lovers, Black Friday is also a great time to snag big savings on beauty products. Amazon already gave a sneak peek of the deals to expect in October, when its Beauty Haul event offered up to 40 percent off star-loved brands. Today, the e-commerce giant is rolling out even more markdowns on cosmetics, skincare, haircare, beauty and grooming tools, accessories and more from best-selling drugstore and prestige brands, including...
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs set to launch first full season under new management

CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) — The week of Thanksgiving usually marks the traditional beginning of the ski season in western Pennsylvania. Seven Springs Mountain Resort is set to launch its first full season under new management on Friday.Vail Resorts took over the 87-year-old facility from the Nutting family in early 2022. And while little changed at the end of last season, the billion-dollar ski resort company did make noticeable changes to several things, including new lockers that you pay for by scanning your smartphone.It's also important to know Seven Springs is going cashless. Another thing you need to know is the resort...
cohaitungchi.com

Appalachian Trail Section Hiking Gear List

This backpacking gear list is for a three week Appalachian Trail section hike I’ll be taking from mid-April through early May, starting in northern Virginia and heading north. I’m not exactly sure what how much mileage I’ll cover but it should be somewhere between 300-400 miles. This...
KSN.com

Fashion Forward Tuesday – K. Lanes – Black Friday

We’re back with our friends from K. Lanes for another Fashion Forward Tuesday today, talking all about holiday deals! The crew is offering discounts for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, encouraging customers to shop local. The shop in west Wichita offers clothes, jewelry, handbags and so much more....
sportstravelmagazine.com

Winter Dew Tour Returns to Copper Mountain

Mountain Dew and Coalition 375 have announced its annual Winter Dew Tour snowboard and ski competition and festival will return to Copper Mountain, Colorado, from February 24—26, 2023. The Winter Dew Tour will include the world’s best male and female skiers and snowboarders competing in individual superpipe and streetstyle...
