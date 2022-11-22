ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex August Alsina seemingly comes out, introduces boyfriend

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 2 days ago

Two years after his infamous “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, rapper August Alsina appears to have found love again.

The “Make It Home” singer seemingly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community while appearing on the reboot of VH1’s “The Surreal Life.”

The musician, 30, credited a man standing nearby with helping him find “a love that feels limitless.”

Two years after his infamous “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, rapper August Alsina has found love again.
“And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way,” Alsina told the camera, before hugging the man in question.

“I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing,” the singer continued.

The singer was previously in a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith while she was on a break from her marriage with Will Smith.
“I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

The “Song Cry” hitmaker didn’t clarify his sexuality.

The announcement comes just two years after Alsina’s romance with Will Smith’s wife, 51, came to light.

Pinkett Smith admitted in July 2020 that she got into an “entanglement” with Alsina , adding that it was “a relationship” — but that she didn’t consider it a “transgression” because she and Will were on a break .

One month prior, Alsina revealed the relationship in interview with Angela Yee on the syndicated morning radio show “The Breakfast Club.”

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing,” he said in June 2020.

Alsina claimed that he was introduced to Pinkett Smith in 2015 by her son, Jaden, and fell in love with her. The two, who became very close, vacationed in Hawaii in 2016 and attended the BET Awards together the following year.

Teshy Tesh
2d ago

He probably only slept with Jada to try and get with Will. I bet a lot of freaky stuff has gone on in Jada and Will's relationship.

Calvin Landers
2d ago

He looked gay to me the whole time, it was rumored that Will slept with a dude to get fresh Prince role ,Hollywood is a place for people with low or no morals . It is what it is

SlinkyStar Firelight
2d ago

To each their own. Just wish those in that community would just shut up about who they're dating!The shock value is non existent, anymore.

