Kay County, OK

kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Nov. 8-21

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

Happenings

The Ponca City Gospel Jubilee will be closed Saturday November 26th for Thanksgiving Holiday. We want to wish each and every one of you a wonderful Thanksgiving Day and pray your blessings are many. The Ponca City Gospel Jubilee will reopen Saturday December 3rd at 6:30 p.m.
PONCA CITY, OK
KSN.com

Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kay Co., Oklahoma authorities warn of scam

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) — Kay County, Oklahoma authorities are warning of a scam involving the fire department. Several residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be raising money for the Kay County Fire Department. The calls are coming from a 667 area code. The calls are false. The county says no one […]
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Nov. 21

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:43 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of N. Osage after a child showed up at a resident’s home and said call the police. Officers made contact with subjects involved in a verbal argument. At 6:11 a.m. police...
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

PCAA hosts Starving Artist Soup Luncheon

The Ponca City Arts Association, PCAA, held their Starving Artist Soup Luncheon in the Summit room on Wed., Nov. 15. At the luncheon, they had soups from Enrique’s, The Perk, and The Rusty Barrell for attendees. During the event, PCAA Executive Director Terron Liles presented a powerpoint on the positive impact of the arts on Ponca City and the surrounding communities. During the presentation,…
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Grand Mental Health combats mental health crisis

Body One of the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been its effect upon mental health. While the initial crisis due to the pandemic has largely passed, the scars of anxiety, stress and untreated mental illness remains. Oklahoma has rated on the lower end of mental health services, and...
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Asian men accused of marijuana trafficking near Cushing due in court

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two Asian men have been ordered to appear in court on Dec. 5 on charges of trafficking about 105 pounds of marijuana northeast of Cushing as a result of their arrests in an SUV on Norfolk Road at Deep Rock Road by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Billy Overbey.
CUSHING, OK
Ponca City News

Students audition for Honor Orchestra

Body Ponca City Public School orchestra students traveled to Edmond recently to audition for the North Central Honor Orchestra. Students auditioned from across the state and only a select group made it from each grade level. Four West Middle School students were accepted into the Seventh Grade Honor Orchestra. They...
PONCA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

3 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle accident near Wakita | News

WAKITA — Three people had been hospitalized and one other three injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday near Wakita, in Grant County. Kimberly Bowling, 37, of Alva, and Ki Bowling, 19, of Alva, had been transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the place they had been admitted in steady situation, in line with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Kimberly Bowling had leg and head accidents, in line with the report, whereas Ki Bowling had head and trunk accidents. Barbara Gamble, a passenger in Kimberly Bowling’s car, was admitted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., in steady situation with leg and head accidents.
WAKITA, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
STILLWATER, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County

One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Yale ex-convict admits kicking Cushing officer in face

(Stillwater, Okla.) — On Monday when he was scheduled to have a non-jury trial before District Judge Phillip Corley, an ex-convict from Yale — who got out of prison about three years ago — pleaded guilty to kicking a Cushing officer in the face, possessing copper wire stolen from the Cushing City Service Yard, and committing petty larceny in Cushing, all in 2020.
CUSHING, OK
pdjnews.com

Local resident guest stars in Oklahoma based television show

Editor’s note: This article may contain spoilers for the trailer and first episode of the newly released show based in Oklahoma, ‘Tulsa King’. If you have not seen the first episode, or if you intend to do so, keep in mind this article will have information referencing the already released episode. Perry resident and veteran James Battles, Jr., can now be seen on your television screen, starring…
PERRY, OK

