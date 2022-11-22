Springville, Tenn.–Have the family in for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and looking for something to do, especially something that is free? Do you really need a place that is designed for kids of all ages? Then come on down to the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Saturday, November 26th from 10 a.m. – 3 pm for a fun day with the whole family. The refuge is hosting “Trim a Tree for Wildlife” a day that will focus on making Christmas ornaments out of things from nature as well as suggestions on how to trim your outdoor tree for wildlife.

