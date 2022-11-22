Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Dresden Awarded $100,000 Downtown Improvement Grant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. The city of Dresden has received a $100,000 grant for downtown improvements, which will be a big help to the community which was hard hit by last December’s tornado.
thunderboltradio.com
Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City
The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
radionwtn.com
Kerry Smith
Mr. Kerry Smith, 66, of Martin, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home. Kerry was born Thursday, March 22, 1956, in Fulton, Kentucky, son of the late William Harold and Marion Louise (Lochridge) Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother: Terry Glynn Smith.
localmemphis.com
West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
radionwtn.com
Refuge To Host ‘Trim Tree For Wildlife’
Springville, Tenn.–Have the family in for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and looking for something to do, especially something that is free? Do you really need a place that is designed for kids of all ages? Then come on down to the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Saturday, November 26th from 10 a.m. – 3 pm for a fun day with the whole family. The refuge is hosting “Trim a Tree for Wildlife” a day that will focus on making Christmas ornaments out of things from nature as well as suggestions on how to trim your outdoor tree for wildlife.
WBBJ
West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
radionwtn.com
Former Dresden Firefighter Sentenced In Arsons
Dresden, Tenn.–A former volunteer firefighter with the Dresden Fire Department was sentenced to jail for his part in arson fires in Weakley County. Codie Austin Clark, age 27, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Parham to six months in jail, with four and a half months of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution to two of the victims.
WBBJ
Ribbon cutting welcomes new business to Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Penguin Michoacana Gourmet held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The restaurant features various Mexican foods like homemade tamales and fresh paletas. The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce brought out the big scissors and ribbon for the cutting around noon. The restaurant is family-owned and operated. The owner...
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Arrested In Kentucky After Multi-Agency Pursuit
Wickliffe, Ky.–A Union City man was arrested in Kentucky Saturday night following a multi-agency pursuit. The pursuit started in Pulaski County, Tenn., and ended in Wickcliffe, Kentucky. Ballard County, Kentucky Sheriff Deputies said they were notified by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office they were in a pursuit of a...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Seek, Salute Substitute Teachers
With cold and flu season in full force, the Weakley County Schools district is recruiting additional substitute teachers. With November 18th marking National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Day, faculty and staff, students, and subs are highlighting the importance of the role in our schools. Substitutes are often in high demand throughout...
thunderboltradio.com
TDOT Approves Detour Route Change for Tractor-Trailer Traffic in Obion County
After several consultations with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will change a detour route for semi-tractor trailer trucks. The change in traffic was forced due to the closure of Highway 51, from Union City to Fulton, because of work on the I-69 project. The current...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Lost To Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
radionwtn.com
Multiple BPU Projects Lined Up; Solar Farm To ‘Flip Switch’ In January
Paris, Tenn.– At a busy session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority board heard reports on multiple projects that are underway. Authority CEO Terry Wimberley delivered an update on the Paris Solar Farm – Puryear, which has an expected generation startup on December 8. About a month later, the utility with partners will hold the ‘Flip the Switch’ event on January 18, revealing the completion of the first solar farm in Henry County.
radionwtn.com
James Jay Kemerer
Mr. James Jay Kemerer, 81, of Union City, died Saturday at Jackson, Madison County General Hospital. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held Tuesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Routine traffic stop leads to 45 days in jail for a Marshall County woman after she claimed to be a sovereign citizen
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A traffic stop in Marshall County led to jail time for one woman, but not for reasons you might usually expect. She claimed to be a sovereign citizen and decided to fight the case in court. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a sovereign...
WBBJ
North Madison County road to close temporarily next week
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A northern Madison County road is being temporarily closed next week. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on November 28, Old Medina Road will be closed at the railroad just north of the Forked Deer River near Bakers Chapel Road. They say traffic that uses Old Medina...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Kirbyton woman found safe
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said Ashley Crawford has been found and is safe. The Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help in locating the missing 34-year-old Kirbyton woman who was last in the Clinton area at approximately 2:45 am on November 14th, and possibly in Mayfield later that evening at approximately 6:30 pm.
kbsi23.com
2 face 9 counts of cruelty to animals charges in Hickman County
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after some puppies were dropped off the side of the road in Hickman County. On Thursday, November 17, someone called the sheriff’s office to report some puppies dropped on the side of the road. He took the puppies home...
thunderboltradio.com
“Tornado Cash” to Benefit School Staff and Local Businesses
The continued push by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce to shop local, has received a big boost. The Union City School System will again use “Tornado Cash” to distribute to their employees. Chamber of Commerce Community Relations Director Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about the local benefits.(AUDIO)
